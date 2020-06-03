Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Round Booty In Skimpy Black Bikini On Instagram

Bruna Rangel Lima turned up the heat in a new post on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon. The model shared a photo on her feed in which she rocked a barely-there black as she posed under a tree. Her swimwear left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for stunning curves.

The photo showed Bruna standing between what looked to be two tall, brown wooden fences. The walls were lined with green trees that grew over the side and hung above Bruna’s head. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Bruna and washed over her tan skin. She looked positively radiant in her skimpy swimwear.

Bruna’s look included a silky triangle-shaped top with strings that tied around her neck and back. She was turned to the side, so the cut of her top was not visible. However, fans could see a fair amount of sideboob spilling out of the tight-fitting piece.

Bruna’s flat, toned tummy was also on show between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the thong remained low on Bruna’s waist to expose her abs, while the sides tied up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Bruna’s long, lean legs and pert derriere were on full display.

Bruna accessorized her outfit with small silver jewelry, including rings, a bracelet, and a pair of stud earrings. She also looked to be wearing a full face of makeup, though, including contoured cheekbones and bright highlighter. Bruna wore her long, blond-brown hair down in luscious waves.

Bruna posed with her back slightly to the camera as she arched her back and popped her round booty out in a way that accentuated her figure. She stretched her arms out and ran her hands through her hair.

Bruna’s post garnered more than 40,000 likes and nearly 500 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with the model’s fans. Many of the babe’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Perfect as always!!” one fan said.

“You look amazing,” another user added.

“This is a gorgeous photo,” a third fan wrote.

“An absolute goddess,” a fourth fan said.

Bruna always knows how to drive her fans wild. Earlier this week, she shared another sexy post in which she rocked a white cut-out swimsuit that showed off her insane curves. That post garnered more than 115,000 likes.