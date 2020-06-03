Sophie Dee Flaunts Her Cleavage In Tiny Bralette Top & Teases It’s Cocktail Time

Semi-retired adult film star and popular Instagram influencer Sophie Dee shared a sultry new photo on her Instagram page on Wednesday. The British bombshell quickly received a lot of love from her millions of followers for this latest upload where she teased everybody with a cocktail and some curves.

The new photo showed Sophie standing in the kitchen with what appeared to be a Bloody Mary cocktail in her hand. She teased in her caption that it was cocktail time and that drink she held was only one delectable component of the photo.

Sophie looked straight toward the photographer, a slight smile on her face. Her blue eyes popped in this shot and she wore her brown tresses in loose waves that were mostly pushed behind her shoulders.

Around her neck, the adult film star wore a gold necklace with what appeared to be a Playboy pendant dangling from it. She also had what seemed to be a silver belly button ring that could be seen in this shot. Sophie wore a burgundy satin bralette top that had thin spaghetti straps over her shoulders and a wide hem that rested below her breasts. Along with the bralette top, Sophie wore a form-fitting pair of jeans.

The Playboy pendant rested right between Sophie’s breasts and she displayed plenty of deep cleavage with the low cut of this revealing top. The waistband of the jeans rested an inch or so below her navel and perfectly showcased her chiseled abs.

It only took about 30 minutes for more than 30,000 of Sophie’s fans to like this sexy snap. Many of the almost 800 comments relied on fire emoji to signal people’s love for this look. However, more than a few of the busty bombshell’s followers had a bit more to say.

“you look gorgeous @sophiedee,” one follower wrote.

“So sexy looking,” another follower detailed.

“OMG honey you are so gorgeous,” a fan declared.

“Really very beautiful darling,” someone else praised.

Sophie’s fans are fairly accustomed to seeing her wearing skimpy bikinis and revealing lingerie in the photos she shares on Instagram. She will occasionally upload a snap showing her in a more complete outfit, but it is quite unusual for her to wear jeans in anything she shares.

Based on the big reaction that Sophie’s followers had to this cocktail time snap, it seems quite likely that the semi-retired adult film actress will showcase her curves in looks like this latest one a bit more often going forward.