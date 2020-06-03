Colombian Fitness Model Laura Sagra Shares Upper Body Workout On Instagram

Laura Sagra put on a spectacular show for her Instagram fans today. On Wednesday, she shared a workout routine for those looking to target their upper body while exposing plenty of skin in some cute athleisure wear.

The model took to the outdoors to focus on her arm, shoulder, and back muscle groups. The only apparatus she used were a pair of dumbbell weights as she trained on a manicured lawn. She wore a simple sports bra and a pair of shorts to show off her magnificent figure.

Laura wore a powder blue sports bra with a plunging neckline. She displayed her ample cleavage, toned biceps, and firm triceps in the skimpy top.

The 23-year-old rocked a pair of pink shorts on the lower half of her body. The short shorts had an elasticated waistband and were loose-fitting for a comfortable fit. She exposed her muscular thighs and curvaceous hips in the pants.

Of course, both the top and shorts displayed her ripped abs and minuscule waist. The exercises also drew attention to her bare midriff as she pumped iron.

The social media influencer wore her blonde hair in a high ponytail that cascaded down her back. She appeared to be wearing some makeup to highlight her eyes and lips. She also sported a pair of sneakers for her outdoor workout.

Laura got down to business by doing some bicep curls. She stood with her feet shoulder-width apart as she lifted the weights. As she bent down, she smiled at the camera before moving on to the next exercise.

The Colombian-born model then executed a bent-over row. She leaned forward and bent both her knees and extended her arms. She then lifted the dumbbells to the sides of her chest before she returned to the starting position.

Keeping the same form, Laura then locked her elbows and extended her arms backward. She held the extension before she returned to the starting position. The kickback exercise targets the tricep muscles.

Laura then performed an alternating dumbbell shoulder press. She held each dumbbell just above her shoulders. She then lifted one dumbbell up and lowered it, before alternating to the other arm.

If Laura’s last name seems familiar, that’s because her sister, Anllela Sagra, is one of the most famous fitness models on the planet. But Laura is also amassing a large fan base and already has more than 854,000 followers on Instagram alone. The model’s fans flocked to view her workout video and inundated her with comments.

“Looking fantastic bae,” one fan gushed.

Another Instagram user noted her commitment to her fitness regime and called her a “soldier girl.”

The majority of Laura’s fans posted heart, flame, or bomb emoji in appreciation for the workout video.