Georgia Harrison Stuns In Turquoise Lingerie And Black Thigh-High Stockings In New Selfie

TV personality Georgia Harrison shared a stunning photo of herself wearing a sexy matching lingerie set, and her Instagram followers appeared to appreciate her efforts.

In the old-school selfie, Georgia stood in front of a mirror that had an ornate frame, and she held her phone to snap the photo. The former MTV reality TV star wore a gorgeous turquoise bralette that featured black flowers and black lacy trim. She wore matching panties, and over the top of those, she had a high waisted garter belt that went with the set. Attached to the garters, the model had on lace top sheer black thigh high stockings. The lingerie showed off the model’s toned and flat stomach as well as a sexy hint of her cleavage. The whole look came from Ann Summers.

Georgia wore her highlighted blond locks straight in a half ponytail with pieces of fringe framing her face. A matching turquoise scrunchie held part of her hair atop her head. The model appeared to have on a full face of makeup with long black eyelashes and eyeliner helping her gorgeous blue eyes pop in the photograph. Her incredible full lips seemed to have a soft pink lipstick. Plus, some color accented Georgia’s high cheekbones. The former MTV’s The Challenge contestant wore her fingernails short and painted purple, and she seemed to have a bracelet around one wrist.

In her captain, Georgia seemed to say that the lingerie brand was the remedy for people who were bored sitting at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and her followers appeared to be entertained by the whole thing. More than 13,600 Instagrammers hit the “like” button, and at least 236 also left a comment for the model. Many users used the flame emoji to express how hot they thought the TV personality looked in the outfit.

“The hottest person ever on The Challenge. Prove me wrong,” demanded one fan.

“Wow, very sexy and beautiful as always, Georgia,” gushed a second devotee.

“Holy cow. How can I get my body to look like yours?” a third follower wondered, who also included a heart emoji along with a laughing crying emoji.

“Bet the house prices are up with you standing in the window like that,” teased a fourth Instagrammer.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the model urged her followers not to be scared with a post that featured Georgia wearing a sexy black bikini as she got out of a swimming pool.