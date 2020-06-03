Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Posts Blue Bikini Pic While Sending Message About Racism

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders wore a blue bikini on a beach with her fiancee and a group of children for her latest Instagram update. In the picture, several of the kids sat on her lap and she included a caption that discussed the fight against racism.

Unlike many social media influencers, the 32-year-old decided to opt out of posting a plain black box online. She instead uploaded an image of her and fiancee Dave Oancea – who is best-known as “Vegas Dave” – on the beach. The photo was uploaded the day after the #BlackoutTuesday social media trend took place. Although she wore a swimsuit, the model wanted the focus to be on her message instead of her body.

The television personality believed she was putting her platform to better use by posting more than a black box. In the snap, Sonders sat down on a patio chair as Vegas Dave stood behind her. They were surrounded by five children. Three of the little ones huddled close to the fitness model, and one of the girls flashed a peace sign to the camera. Vegas Dave wrapped his arm around one of the boys in the background and another stood beside him. Two other adults sat to the side and faced the lens for the pic.

Sonders wore her long brown hair down and rocked a blue bikini top with a pair of sunglasses. Her fiancee wore white tank top and a pair of shades himself. The model’s caption mentioned the black boxes being post across the social media platform. She also discussed the importance of inclusion and instilling it into children, and added the hashtag “#includeeveryone.”

The former Michigan State University golfer received over 2,200 likes from her 475,000 Instagram followers in just over two hours after the post went live. Sonders had nearly 100 comments in short order as followers responded to her caption. Popular Instagram model Toochi Kash showed her support by posting several “100” emoji.

“Finally someone posts something of substance,” one fan wrote.

“You are correct Holly. Racism can only be defeated by good parenting IMO,” another added.

Several Instagram users added their thoughts about people who posted the black boxes on Tuesday.

“Today is ‘Those boxes changed nothing Wednesday’. I guess it makes people feel like they made a change with minimal effort,” a follower commented.

“Couldn’t agree more. Everyone posted their Blackout Pic on Instagram yesterday. What are you doing today?” another asked.

