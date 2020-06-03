Bru Luccas Rocks G-String Panties & Skimpy Floral Top

Bru Luccas got sexy in nature for the most recent Instagram photo added to her feed. The photo captured the Brazilian beauty posed outdoors, and so far has garnered rave reviews from her 3 million followers.

The new upload was snapped in a wooded area. Bru stood on a dirt path that was surrounded by bright green grass. The model did not reveal where the photo was snapped, but in the caption, she added the hashtags “#nature” and “#nofilter.”

She opted for a smoking-hot two-piece set that highlighted her gym-honed figure. The Brazilian babe looked off into the distance with a smile on her face.

On her upper half, she rocked a pink top that looked like a mix between a bikini and a crop top. The garment boasted a floral design with different sizes of flowers in various hues of pink. A small amount of fabric was used to cover her chest, and her tanned cleavage came spilling out. Bru’s top had a tie in the middle, and its straps fell near her navel. The piece possessed a cold shoulder top that left her bronze arms on display. Meanwhile, it rested tightly on her bust and appeared to push up her chest further.

Bru wore a pair of mismatched bottoms in a basic black color. The fabric of the G-string stretched across her hips and showed plenty of skin. She wore the sides pulled up high and left her muscular legs on full display. The front of the skimpy piece rode low on her navel and helped accentuate her tiny waist and midsection. Bru sported a pair of brown work boots, which have made appearances in many of her other shares.

Bru did not add any further accessories to her sexy, outdoor look. The model styled her caramel-dyed locks with a side part. Equal parts of her mane fell down either side of her chest, nearly grazing her navel. Her tresses looked silky, and the sun’s rays helped accentuate her highlights. Sunlight and shadows spilled on her entire body and made her tan appear to be different shades. She seemingly added a gorgeous application of makeup that brought out all of her features, which included a bright red lip.

Many fans have shown their appreciation for the post, and it’s attracted over 64,000 likes and 500-plus comments.

“Such a hottie,” one follower commented with a single flame emoji.

“The GOAT of Instagram models,” a second fan added.

Another fan kept things simple and called her “beautiful.”