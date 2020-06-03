Rachel Ward Flaunts Long, Lean Legs In Tiny Denim Shorts

On Wednesday, June 3, British model Rachel Ward shared a series of stunning snaps with her 599,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the social media sensation posing in a white-walled room with a beige rug. The post’s geotag indicated that the location of the photoshoot was Manchester, England.

Rachel sizzled in a blue knitted halterneck tank top and a pair of denim shorts. The barely-there bottoms put her long, lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She also sported pastel blue, square-toed heels from the clothing company Oh Polly. The Instagram star completed her outfit with a gold chain necklace and numerous rings.

In the first image, she sat with her legs spread on what appears to be a short wood cabinet. Rachel put her foot on top of the furniture and rested her arm on her knee, as she grazed her hair with her fingers. She looked directly into the camera, parting her full lips. The piece of furniture had been removed for the following photo. The model turned her body slightly away from the photographer and squatted on the floor. She placed one of her hands on her thigh and the other on the side of her head.

The blond bombshell styled her long locks in loose waves, giving her look additional glamour. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The striking application seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, subtle contour, winged eyeliner, a few coats of mascara, and nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted mint green.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement to Oh Polly.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 4,000 likes. Quite a few of Rachel’s admirers took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Beautiful legs,” wrote one fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“So pretty!!!” added a different devotee.

“[You’re] stunningly beautiful!!!!!” chimed in another Instagram user.

Some commenters also proceeded to use a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

Rachel engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles.