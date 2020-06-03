Chris Trousdale Dead, Former Dream Street Singer Dies Of Coronavirus At 34

Trousdale joined Dream Street when he was 14, and went on to have solo career after the band broke up.

Chris Trousdale has died. According to TMZ, the singer, formerly of boy band Dream Street, succumbed to COVID-19. Truesdale passed away Tuesday night at a hospital in Burbank, California, according to a family member. He was recruited to be a member of Dream Street when he was just 14 years old.

Trousdale Was Scouted To Be A Member Of Dream Street

Before joining Dream Street, Trousdale was already working as an actor on Broadway and starred in the Broadway production of Les Miserables alongside Lea Michele and Ricky Martin, according to Broadway World.

Like several members of the group, Trousdale was scouted for inclusion in Dream Street following his success on Broadway. The group formed in 1999, and was together for just a few years, disbanding in 2002. Trousdale was joined in the group by Jesse McCartney, Greg Raposo, Matt Ballinger, and Frankie Galasso.

During their time as a group, Dream Street churned out two albums and developed a devoted fanbase. Their top-charting single was “It Happens Every Time,” which peaked at #48 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their self-titled debut album was also a success when it was released independently.

Dream Street eventually broke up because of legal issues between the boys’ parents and the group’s management. Of the group’s members, McCartney would go on to forge the most successful solo career.

After Dream Street Broke Up, Trousdale Decided To Pursue A Solo Career

In the years following the band’s breakup, Trousdale went on to forge a solo music career that frequently intersected with the Disney Channel. He was featured on “I’m Gonna Make You Love Me,” by Play, and also in Nikki Cleary’s cover of “You’re The One That I Want.”

He also released two Christmas songs as part of the Schools Out! Christmas album, but his career was put on hold in the mid-2000s for personal reasons.

Later in his career, Trousdale returned to acting, and make appearances on shows both on and off the Disney Channel. He had roles on everything from Lucifer to Austin & Ally, and also starred in Days of Our Lives and Shake it Up.

He also auditioned to compete on The Voice but didn’t make it past the blind auditions.

Just yesterday, someone posted a black square to Trousdale’s Instagram page in order to commemorate Blackout Tuesday. In a comment on the post, one user wrote that he had passed away, and others chimed in to say how much they would miss the singer, who they had been supporting since his time in Dream Street.

“Chris was one of a kind and always the brightest light on any stage he stood on. Thank you for the love you gave him. He felt it to the end and I’m sure still as he watches from heaven,” one user wrote.

“I can’t believe this is true. I never had the chance to meet you or see you in concert but i know in my heart you’re such an amazing person. Keeping your loved ones in my prayers,” another commented.

“I can’t believe the news. Was a huge Dreamstreet fan/supporter from 2001 on. You will be missed, Chris!!,” a third user wrote.