Qimmah Russo Goes Full Bombshell In Bedazzled Lingerie

Qimmah Russo gave her 1.5 million Instagram followers something to talk about today when she shared a stunning new set of photos that have proved hard to be ignored. The multi-slide upload has only been live to her feed for a short time but has already become a huge hit with many of her fans.

The Los Angeles-based fitness model went full bombshell in the tantalizing snapshots by showing off her gym-honed physique in an eye-catching set of bedazzled lingerie from the brand Cosmo And Donato. Her scanty look included a shimmering bra with clear straps and a plunge neckline that fell low down her chest, leaving her decolletage bar and ample cleavage well on display. Its pushup cups were covered in diamond crystals and adorned with long strings of beads that fell over her torso to draw attention to her flat midsection and abs.

Qimmah also sported a pair of intricate panties that were adorned with diamonds and jewels as well. The glitzy number appeared to be of a bikini cut that showed off her toned legs and curves. Its waistband sat low on her hips, further accentuating her toned tummy and trim waist.

The set of four photos captured Qimmah standing in front of, and then sitting on, a gorgeous green leather chair with a distressed wooden frame. She crossed one leg over the other and she averted her gaze to anywhere but the camera, finally settling on its lens in the final image of the post.

As an extra layer, the model sported a loose cardigan with a hood that she wore up over her long black tresses. She also wrapped a white faux-fur shawl over her shoulders.

Qimmah accessorized with nothing more than a dainty diamond navel ring, and wore a full face of makeup that highlighted her striking features. The application looked to consist of red lipstick, glittery eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara.

Unsurprisingly, the quadruple-pic upload was showered with love by many of Qimmah’s adoring fans. It has amassed over 19,000 likes after just two hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“You are a GODDESS,” one person wrote.

Another follower said that Qimmah was “a true queen.”

“You’re everything that defines beauty,” a third admirer remarked.

“The finest fitness model I have ever seen,” added a fourth fan.

Qimmah seems to impress her followers whether she’s scantily clad or not. Another recent upload from the social media star saw her flaunting her phenomenal figure in a pink crop top and snakeskin-print leggings. That look also fared well, earning nearly 21,000 likes and 252 comments to date.