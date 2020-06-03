Ariana James Rocks Sexy Overall Shorts & Crop Top In Flirty Video

Ariana James was looking flirty and casual in her latest Instagram update. The model rocked a pair of overall shorts and a crop top while she walked the streets of Miami, Florida.

Ariana looked carefree in her casual outfit. The overalls were ripped and featured cut off legs and a zipper that went all the way down the front. She paired them with a white crop top that showed off her shapely shoulders and abdomen.

The video began by showing the front of Ariana’s body as she stood near a short wall. The camera panned up her body to her face as she flashed a big smile for the camera. The next scene saw the fitness model putting one of her toned legs on the side of the wall while she stretched. the video then showed the model as she poseed on the street, flaunting her fit physique.

Another scene saw her walking with her thumbs tucked in the shorts pockets, while yet another captured her leaning against a stair rail, giving her fans a nice look at her toned legs. The clip also showed a close-up of her pretty face as she gave the camera a sultry look. The video was an ad for Bang energy drink, and several scenes showed her drinking from a can of the beverage.

Ariana wore her long, dark tresses in a partial updo with the front of her hair pulled into a ponytail on the top of her head. She appeared to let her natural beauty shine through, opting for very little makeup. She looked to be wearing a light dusting of blush on her cheeks and a pink shade on her lips. She sported a bold white polish on her long nails.

She wrote the caption in Spanish. A translation provided by Google Translate reveled that she plugged the drink.

Many of her 2.4 million fans took a moment to tell her what they thought of the snap. Most of the replies were also written in Spanish, but judging from the amount of flame and heart-eye emoji, it seemed that most of the comments were complimentary.

Ariana works hard to keep her figure in shape, and she seems to enjoy showing it off in a variety of sexy outfits. From bikinis to sexy dresses, she looks good in it all. Not too long ago, she wowed her fans when she shared a snap of her wearing a pink leather skirt with a top that had a plunging neckline.