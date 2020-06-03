WWE News: Former World Champion To Make Long-Awaited Return On ‘Monday Night Raw’

WWE has confirmed that Christian will make an appearance on next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. As noted by WrestleTalk, the former World Champion’s next televised appearance was confirmed on this week’s WWE Backstage, and he will host an episode of his old talk show Peep Show with Edge as the special guest.

Christian was notably absent from Edge’s feud with Randy Orton in the lead up to WrestleMania 36. The angle saw Randy Orton attack Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix, and his friend Matt Hardy. However, some fans were shocked that Christian wasn’t involved in the storyline, as he’s Edge’s lifelong best friend and his most notable tag team partner. Christian also has his own history with Orton as an onscreen rival as they feuded in 2011 over the World Championship.

As the WrestleTalk report notes, the likely reason why Christian didn’t get involved in the feud is because he can no longer compete. He isn’t even allowed to take any bumps due to his injury issues, which he’s stated that he’ll never recover from. Since attacking Edge’s friends and family was Orton’s main intention before, there probably wasn’t a role for Christian in the angle.

It’s unlikely that Christian will take any bumps in the upcoming segment, but his interview skills will be put to good use. In the past, Peep Show has been used to enhance feuds between other superstars, and Christian’s history with each superstar makes him a fitting choice to oversee a segment between the pair.

Orton and Edge will face each other at Backlash in what’s being promoted as the “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.” In the storyline, Orton believes that Edge is no longer capable of winning a regular wrestling match due to the amount of time he had to take off before he returned to in-ring action. Christian joins Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels on the list of legends who’ve been hyping up the match in recent weeks.

Peep Show will also mark the go-home segment for the feud as Backlash is scheduled to take place next Sunday. Christian might not be there to fight, but the segment is bound to feature some dramatic moments as WWE tries to encourage fans to tune into the upcoming pay-per-view.

Christian hasn’t hosted this segment since 2018. That one revolved around Seth Rollins storyline with Jason Jordan on Monday Night Raw at the time. While he remains involved with the company as a panelist for WWE Backstage, he hasn’t been involved in any storylines since 2018.