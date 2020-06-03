Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts Looks Chic In Silk Dress With Thigh-High Slit While Leaving Heart Radio

Ashley Roberts — who is one-fifth of the successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls — was snapped by the paparazzi leaving the Heart Radio studios earlier this morning. She currently serves as a showbiz reporter on the breakfast show alongside Britain’s Got Talent panelist Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston. The “I Don’t Need a Man” hitmaker has continued presenting the morning show throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and always looks dressed for success.

The 38-year-old stunned in a blue patterned silk dress that fell just below the knees. The eye-catching item of clothing had long sleeves and showed off more of her legs with a thigh-high slit. Roberts unbuttoned the top half of the garment, which helped showcase her decolletage, and tied a thin belt around her waist from the front. To complete the outfit, she wore stylish nude-colored heels. The singer accessorized herself with a necklace, stud earrings, and held a handbag that had Yves Saint Laurent’s signature logo embroided in gold. Roberts sported her shoulder-length wavy blond hair down and kept her nails short for the occasion. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, and eyeshadow.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Roberts was photographed leaving her work located in London. The “When I Grow Up” songstress was caught walking to her car and looked effortlessly chic doing so. The blond beauty sported a subtle smile and made everything look effortless. In one snapshot, she was captured looking over to her right, which showed off her side profile.

According to the publication, Roberts’ dress is from the British fashion brand Reiss, which retails at £225.

On Instagram, the entertainer usually uploads a photo of herself inside work wearing the ensembles she gets papped in. However, she has been quiet since taking part in the Blackout Tuesday movement as she wanted to show her support for George Floyd’s death and inform followers that she believes that black lives matter.

Roberts is no stranger to taking risks when it comes to fashion. Last month, she wore a white cardigan with “Fiorucci” written in capital letters all over in different colors. Roberts didn’t appear to be wearing any clothing underneath the sweater but paired the outfit with a matching miniskirt that fell way above her knees. She opted for red heels and didn’t appear to have on any visible jewelry.

She posed in front of a plain red backdrop and fiercely looked directly at the camera with a pouty expression.