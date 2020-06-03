‘Riverdale’ Actress Lili Reinhart Comes Out As A ‘Proud Bisexual Woman’

The actress made the announcement in her Instagram Story on Thursday.

Lili Reinhart has come out as bisexual. The Riverdale actress announced on Thursday via her Instagram Story that she was bisexual, according to Just Jared, and also said that she was planning to join a protest in Hollywood.

“Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today. Come join,” the 23-year-old actress wrote.

The protest is an LGBTQ+ protest for Black Lives Matter, and it’s set to take place in West Hollywood on Thursday afternoon.

Reinhart’s most recent relationship was with Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse, but the two split last month for the second time, according to Us Weekly. Initially, Sprouse and Reinhart dated from 2017 to 2019 after meeting on the set of Riverdale. They then split up for roughly two months but got back together in September of last year. After eight more months together, the two have ended their relationship again and are quarantining separately.

The two frequently gushed about each other online over the course of their relationship. In August of 2018, Reinhart wrote a message to Sprouse on Instagram to celebrate his birthday.

“It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you. I’m so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure ~ Happy birthday, my love,” Reinhart said.

Sprouse has posted similar messages of affection for Reinhart in the past. They were also known to be an affectionate couple, often kissing or holding hands in public. They made their red carpet debut in May of 2018 at the Met Gala but were linked almost a year earlier when they were spotted engaging in some PDA at Comic-Con.

Now that they’ve split, it seems both Reinhart and Sprouse have refocused their time on activism. Even as Reinhart protests later today, her former boyfriend has already been arrested as part of a protest in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. In a post on his Instagram page, Sprouse explained the circumstances of his arrest and emphasized that he was there to protest the injustices that black Americans face.

“The media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long-standing racist agenda. I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica,” Sprouse wrote.

He said that he and other protesters were given the option of going home or being arrested, and they all chose to be arrested. He also emphasized that this was not supposed to be a story about him, but about the injustices the black community has faced.