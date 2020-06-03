‘Fox News’ Host Sean Hannity And Wife Of 20 Years Quietly Divorced More Than A Year Ago, Report Claims

Fox News host Sean Hannity and his wife of 20 years quietly divorced more than a year ago after living separately for many years beforehand, a new report claims.

The New York Post’s Page Six reported that the conservative television personality and his wife had kept their relationship status quiet until recently, when rumors began to grow as former wife Jill Rhodes was not seen at Fox News events with Hannity as she had in the past. As the report noted, the two finalized a legal divorce more than a year ago.

The couple appeared to confirm the report, releasing a joint statement to the news outlet saying that they had been focused on their three children.

“Sean and Jill are committed to working together for the best interests of their children. Amicable agreements were entered into over four years ago between Sean and Jill,” the statement read.

“They maintain a close relationship as parents to their children. Neither will have any further comments and ask for the sake of their children that their privacy be respected.”

Hannity had been able to keep the divorce under wraps despite being one of the most popular television hosts, consistently topping ratings for nightly cable news programming. He has also generated controversy for his support of President Donald Trump and close ties to the president.

As The Inquisitr reported, he was accused of violating the journalistic code of ethics for not revealing that he had worked with Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. Hannity had frequently covered Cohen and the federal fraud charges against him regularly on his Fox News show, but did not reveal to viewers that he had a personal and professional connection to Cohen.

Here's Fox News reporting during Shep Smith's program that Michael Cohen's 3rd client was their own Sean Hannity. #delicious pic.twitter.com/tk6eoDHqvy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 16, 2018

Hannity later said that he had worked with Cohen to help with real estate.

“I’ve said many times on my radio show: I hate the stock market, I prefer real estate. Michael knows real estate,” Hannity said in an interview (via the Guardian) after a court hearing revealed that he was secret client of Cohen

Some close to the couple told Page Six that Hannity’s busy schedule played a role in the split, saying there had been no infidelity but that “Sean is basically a workaholic.” The two had a close working relationship aside from their marriage, with the report noting that Hannity credited his wife with being the brains behind his successful television show and three books.