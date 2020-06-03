Liz Katz Leaves Little To The Imagination In Plunging Tank Top

On Wednesday, June 3, American cosplay model Liz Katz shared a suggestive snap with her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

The photo appeared to have been taken in the model’s bathroom. She sat on a pink rug covering the white tiled floor in front of a sink. A clear makeup bag had been placed on the sink countertop.

Liz hunched her shoulders and held out one of her hands. She turned her head to look off into the distance, with a small smile playing on her lips. The Instagram star sizzled in a plunging white tank top that left little to the imagination. She appeared to have pulled down the garment, exposing her ample cleavage. The pregnant 31-year-old kept the sexy look simple and accessorized with only a pair of black-framed glasses.

For the photo, the blond bombshell wore her long locks down and in a slightly tousled style. Liz did not seem to be wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

In the caption, the social media sensation referenced a line spoken by the character Yutaro Katori in the anime series The Brave Fighter of Sun Fighbird. As reported by Insider, the line, along with an accompanying image, has been made into a popular meme. It appears that Liz had purposefully posed in a way to resemble how Yutaro Katori looks in said meme.

Fans seemed to love the provocative post as it soon racked up more than 17,000 likes. Many of her admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“You are so beautiful,” gushed a fan.

“@lizkatz so gorgeous & sexy,” added a different devotee.

“[L]ook at that angel face! [S]o beautiful!” remarked another follower, adding a kissing face emoji to the comment.

“Always beautiful and attractive,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the cosplayer.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a tantalizing post that consisted of two side-by-side photos. In the snaps, Liz flaunted her incredible curves and baby bump while wearing two different rolled-up tank tops. That post has been liked over 58,000 times since it was shared.