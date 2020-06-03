Chloe Saxon Is A Vision In Semi-Sheer Lace Bodysuit

Chloe Saxon modeled an insanely sexy bodysuit in a post added to her Instagram page moments ago. Her post included a quote about how something beautiful is never perfect.

The hot Instagram upload consisted of two new photos of Chloe in the same outfit. In the images, she was pictured on a gray microsuede chair. The rest of the setting was simple, with only a plain tan wall at her back.

In both of the photos, she ran one hand through her dark tresses and used the other to tug at its fabric. She slipped into a sexy, white outfit.

Chloe sported a semi-sheer white bodysuit that clung to her hourglass figure. The upper portion of the piece had a plunging V-neckline that showcased her ample cleavage. The body of the fabric was embroidered with an intricate flower pattern, and the piece was outlined in scalloped lace. Its thin straps appeared to secure around her neck in a halter style. Meanwhile, the revealing fabric exposed Chloe’s tanned skin underneath. The sexy piece also helped accentuate her trim waist.

The bottom portion of the garment had an incredibly high cut that was similar to a swimsuit. Its high rise left her chiseled hipbones and tatted thighs well on display. Chloe added a pair of semi-sheer stockings that hit a few inches above her thigh. The accessory was identical to her top and teased a glimpse of skin beneath the fabric. The model sported a pair of silver hoop earrings that popped against her jet black curls.

She pulled her thick locks halfway back, and her bangs swept across her forehead. One section of her hair gathered behind her back, and the other fell to her cleavage. Chloe’s lips were slightly parted, and she looked into the camera with an alluring gaze. She appeared to be wearing a few coats of thick mascara on her lashes and a dusting of pink blush on her cheeks. Chloe also rocked winged eyeliner and dark lipstick on her pout.

A tag on the post indicated that the ensemble was from Fashion Nova. Chloe’s post has racked up over 5,000 likes from her adoring fans. Many others took to the comments section to leave over 100 compliments for the model.

“Looking absolutely gorgeous and sexy,” one fan gushed alongside a series of red hearts.

“You are such a beautiful woman,” a second Instagrammer added with two flames.

“Gorgeous pics Chloe. Absolutely stunning!!” one more fan raved.

Another fan expressed their love for Chloe’s bangs.