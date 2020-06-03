Michelle Lewin Flaunts Her Sculpted Legs, Promises That Lower-Body Workouts Are Worth The Effort

Venezuelan fitness model Michelle Lewin took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to show off her phenomenal physique. She looked amazing from head-to-toe, as is usually the case. However, her caption noted that she was especially focused on her muscular legs in this case, proud of what she has accomplished.

The new photo that Michelle posted showed her standing on what appeared to be a dock next to the water. One of her dogs was standing nearby and it looked like there was a swing of some sort on the other side of her. She did not note a location in the geotag for the post, but it seems likely this snapshot was taken at the home she shares with her husband in Miami, Florida.

Michelle stood with one hip cocked and her other knee bent slightly. She looked directly toward the camera, a very slight smile on her face with an otherwise serious-looking expression. Her hair is currently a combination of her dark brunette roots and blond ends, and her long tresses were styled in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders.

The Venezuelan beauty wore a brown sleeveless top that hugged her curves and showed a hint of her chiseled abs. Michelle also wore what appeared to be a mustard-colored skort that was short enough to show her incredibly muscular thighs. She also wore a pair of strappy wedge sandals that pulled the outfit together perfectly.

In her caption, Michelle said that lower body workouts aren’t a waste of time. Rather, she said, they were an investment. This photo was the perfect way for the fitness expert to prove her point, given how her stance showed off her muscular calves and thighs.

Michelle’s followers had a huge reaction to this post. Within just one hour after uploading the photo, it had already been liked almost 75,000 times. Almost 600 comments were posted during that first hour too and her fans were filled with praise.

“U r such a motivation to wanna keep working out,” noted one follower.

“Even the dog can’t stop looking,” a fan teased.

“You can say that again,” another follower declared of Michelle’s reference to those lower body workouts being worth doing.

“Love the dark hair. Sharing that Latina vibe…..” someone else pointed out.

Michelle regularly shares intense workout videos demonstrating how she achieves the insanely fit figure she flaunts. Her fans know that she’s toned from top to bottom, and the amazing results of her dedication to fitness show through even in an outfit like this one that isn’t especially revealing.