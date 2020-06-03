Eva Quiala Gets Flirty In A Tiny Pink Bikini And Pigtails On Instagram

Eva Quiala treated her 1.2 million Instagram followers to a sizzling new set of snaps this morning that added some serious heat to her page. The fitness model got flirty for the camera in the multi-slide upload while flashing her gym-honed physique in a tiny bikini.

The saucy post included a total of four retro-filtered photos that were staged in what appeared to be Eva’s room. She struck a variety of poses in front of a poster-adorned wall, angling her lean figure at several different angles to give her audience a look at nearly every inch of her killer curves. The model started off by facing the camera and bringing one of her perfectly manicured fingers to her cheek while popping her hip out to the side. In the second image she stood in profile to the lens, though averted her gaze to something off into the distance. The final two photos captured Eva throwing up a peace sign in both of her hands, winking, and sticking out her tongue.

Eva went full bombshell in an itty-bitty, neon pink bikini as she worked the camera. The two-piece included a halter-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Its neckline plunged far down the model’s chest to expose an eyeful of cleavage, while its ruched, triangle cups teased a glimpse of sideboob.

The matching bottoms of Eva’s swim ensemble made for quite a display as well. It featured a small panel of fabric that covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, and appeared to have a daringly cheeky cut that left her sculpted thighs and booty almost completely bare. The garment also featured a v-style waistband that was pulled high up on the star’s hips to highlight her trim waist and draw attention to her flat midsection and abs.

Eva added some bling to her barely-there ensemble with a set of necklaces and stud earrings. She tied her long, highlighted tresses in two pigtail braids that were secured with scrunchies and fell down to her chest. The model completed her look with a touch of makeup to accentuate her striking features. The application looked to include red lipstick and blush, as well as a thick coat of mascara.

Fans of the social media sensation did not hesitate to show their love for the sassy snaps, with over 14,000 of them hitting the like button during the upload’s first two hours of going live. It has also racked up dozens of comments in the short period of time. Many followed Eva’s request and shared their favorite image from the set, while others simply showered the star in compliments for her stunning display.

“You’re sooo perfect,” one person wrote.

Another admirer said that Eva was “like a real-life angel.”

“Sexy is an understatement,” a third follower quipped.

“Incredibly gorgeous babe,” added a fourth fan.

Eva often shows off her incredible figure in scanty outfits. As The Inquisitr prevoiusly reported, the model recently tantalized her followers again by flaunting major underboob in a too-short black crop top. The look proved to be another winner, earning over 17,000 likes and 191 comments to date.