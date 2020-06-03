Veronica Bielik Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Skintight Dress

Veronica Bielik looked drop-dead gorgeous in her latest Instagram update. The post was a video that featured the model taking a walk in the countryside while wearing a skintight dress that showcased her curvaceous figure.

The geotag for Veronica’s update indicated that she was in Warsaw, Poland, but she did not elaborate any further on where she was for the photoshoot. The post was as ad for a protein bar, so she was seen taking bite from and eating the bar throughout the video.

The model’s dress was made from a stretchy, off-white fabric that hugged her incredible figure. It had a mock turtleneck and a sexy keyhole opening in the back. She cinched the waist with a black belt with a large silver buckle.

The clip began with a shot of a stone sidewalk in a beautiful garden. The clip then showed Veronica as she walked down stairs off of a porch while she took a bite from the bar. The next scene saw the Polish model walking through a wooden gate while giving the camera a flirty look. As she walked away, the camera captured a nice view of her perky derrière. The video then showed her from behind as she walked next to a trellis. The clip jumped to a close-up scene of Veronica in the dress, showing off her bustline. Other scenes showed her enjoying the bar before the video ended.

Veronica wore her hair parted on the side and down in loose curls over her shoulders. Her makeup application appeared to include eyeliner, a coat of mascara, and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also wore a rose shade on her lush lips.

In the caption, Veronica plugged the maker of the bar, while also mentioning the weather.

Her fans took to the comments section to gush over how fabulous she looked.

“Oh wow! You’re so gorgeous and this place is unbelievable!” one admirer raved.

“Wow… with this dress you look amazing!! You are incredible gorgeous!! I am fascinated with your smile!!” commented a second Instagram follower.

“In the dictionary, next to the word “lovely”, is this video,” quipped a third Instagram user.

“You are and always will be the best @bangenergy model Keep up the great work. I love your positive energy that you present in every video Have an amazing Wednesday hun,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Veronica seems to enjoy modeling an array of outfits. She recently flashed plenty of skin while posing in a strappy bikini.