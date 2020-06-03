Maitland Ward Flaunts Incredible Cleavage In Plunging Tank Top While Wearing Glasses

On Wednesday, June 3, Maitland Ward uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 1.4 million followers to enjoy.

The close-up shot showed the Boy Meets World actress posing on a bed adorned with decorative pillows. She sat with her shoulders back, as she placed one of her hands on the side of her head. She tilted her chin down and looked directly at the camera, pursing her full lips. The model appeared to have taken the photo herself.

The digital influencer flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging white tank top and a pair of blue underwear. Maitland did not appear to be wearing a bra underneath her top, leaving little to the imagination. Fans were able to get a good view of her ample cleavage. She finished off the sexy look with numerous earrings and a pair of purple-tinted clear frame glasses.

For the photo, the bombshell wore her auburn hair in tousled curls and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful blue eyes pop by applying what appears to be brown eyeshadow on her lower lash line. Her makeup also seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, voluminous lashes, highlighter, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation wished her followers a “Good Morning.”

Fans seemed to love the provocative post as it soon racked up more than 27,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow you’re beautiful,” gushed a fan.

“The most beautiful redhead of all time. LOVE @maitlandward,” added a different devotee.

“Dream girl looking fantastic,” remarked another follower, adding both a fire and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Something so enticing about a redhead in glasses… irresistible!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Maitland has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the actress has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore an extremely cropped tank top and a pair of black shorts. That post has been liked over 45,000 times since it was shared.