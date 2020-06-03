Andreane Chamberland Leaves Little To The Imagination In Minuscule Daisy Dukes And Nothing Else

Andreane Chamberland stunned many of her 516,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday, June 3, when she took to the social media app to post a rather racy photo of herself fully topless while wearing just a pair of barely-there Daisy Dukes.

The snapshot, which can be seen at this link to her Instagram, showed the French-Canadian bombshell on a boat placing a handheld shower over her torso. Chamberland faced the camera as she turned her head to the right, allowing the viewers to see her face in profile. Her eyes were partially closed as she smiled a little bit. Her legs were shoulder-width distance apart, showcasing Chamberland’s toned legs.

Chamberland sizzled in a pair of barely there denim shorts that sat low. The hemlines were cut just below the crotch, leaving a lot of skin exposed. The shorts included silver rings on the sides through which a white strap weaved, tying at the bottom. She used her free hand to cover her breasts, managing to censor the photo.

She accessorized her style with body jewelry, necklace and rings. She wore a long chain around her neck that dipped between her breasts and wrapped around her sides. Chamberland wore her wet hair down. She also appeared to be wearing a face full of makeup, including liner, mascara, nude lipstick and bronzer.

The picture was taken at the Bahamas, she revealed in the caption. Chamberland also noted that a fun day at the yacht called for an outdoor shower. The photo attracted more than 6,500 likes and upwards of 310 comments within the first hour. Instagram users took to the comments section to share witty messages relating to her sultry outdoor shower.

“Hmmm…an outdoor shower and a sneaky peek…purrrfect…he says with a grin!!” raved one of her fans.

“Oh I would so grab you and jump back in that water with you like that,” replied another user, including a rolling on the floor laughing emoji.

“How beautiful you are taking a shower. can l help you barbie doll,” a third admirer chimed in.

“That’s my favorite top on you!! NONE!!” said a fourth fan.

Chamberland is no stranger to wowing her fans with sultry photos shared to her Instagram page. Last week, she posted one in which she rocked a thong swimsuit. The bright orange two-piece included a pair of high-waisted bottoms that covered just the bare minimum, exposing her perky booty. She posed by a swimming pool with her backside towards the camera. Chamberland wore her blond hair parted on the side and styled in a ’50s-inspired do with lots of hairspray.