Nick Cordero Gets ‘Slightly Better Every Day’ His Wife Amanda Kloots Shares

Nick Cordero’s coronavirus battle has gone on for more than two months now and he still is not out of the woods. A new Instagram post from his wife Amanda Kloots on Wednesday morning shared some details about where things stand right now in this difficult battle.

The actor and singer remains in the ICU more than two months after he was initially hospitalized. Nick has suffered a number of intense complications from COVID-19 and the past couple of weeks have seemed especially trying for Amanda and his other loved ones.

A recent update from Amanda suggested that the doctors have essentially done everything they can for Nick and it’s just a waiting game to see if he can beat this. In her Wednesday morning post, she added a bit more.

The new post included an adorable photo of Nick holding Elvis. In her caption, Amanda acknowledged that she has been told more than once that she should say goodbye to Nick and that he wouldn’t make it. She’s noted multiple times that they need a miracle at this point, and she has insisted that she had faith that her husband would make it through this.

Amanda speaks often about her faith and this post was no exception. She said that despite the odds against him, Nick had made slight improvements every day. She still has hope, she said, and she explained that she believes when there is hope there is room for miracles.

Just a few weeks ago, Amanda was thrilled to be able to tell people that Nick had woken up. He was very weak and tired at that point, but this was huge news. Soon after that, things took a turn for the worse again and every update since then has suggested that forward progress has come in slow, tiny steps.

It seems that this is the first time that Amanda has said to her followers, in so many words, that she’s been told that Nick wouldn’t make it and that she needed to say goodbye. Some recent updates showed her understandably feeling quite emotional and she noted that she may not get the miracle she’s been asking for in the way she has wanted it.

Even when things have looked dire for Nick, Amanda has remained determined and insistent that his story wouldn’t end this way. It’s certainly good news that the actor is still making some forward progress, even if it is coming in very slight moves forward.

Amanda has kept her fans updated throughout this difficult journey, and it’s clear that she’s not giving up. It also is quite clear that her followers will keep up their prayers and support as Nick’s battle continues.