Suzy Cortez Rocks Sexy Gold Dress Onboard A Private Plane

Suzy Cortez dropped jaws in another racy look that flaunted her curves to perfection. The shot added some serious heat to her already fiery Instagram feed and became an instant hit with her fanbase of over 2.2 million.

The sizzling new shot captured the model traveling in style onboard a private jet with luxurious wood accents. Suzy rested her backside on a leather seat that boasted a rich cream fabric, and her feet rested on the ground. The Brazilian babe did not add any additional details or share where she was headed, but in her caption, she urged her followers to join her Only Fans page for $3 a month.

Suzy’s gold dress was the perfect choice for her private outing. The Brazilian babe was pictured rocking a tight dress that featured a shimmery fabric. The dress had thin straps, and she playfully tugged at one of them with her fingers. Its sweetheart neckline hit in the middle of her chest and left ample cleavage on display. Suzy showed off her beautiful golden brown complexion, and her light tan lines revealed her base color.

The dress had tight fabric that hugged every inch of her curvaceous physique. The cloth bunched up in the middle but still accentuated her tiny waist and hourglass figure. Because she was seated, it was hard to determine the exact length of the garment. Only a portion of the model’s legs was visible. Her look called for a chic manicure that boasted a bright white hue and popped perfectly against her dress.

Suzy accessorized bombshell ensemble with a pair of silver hoop earrings. They were barely able to be seen because of the angle in which she was posed. Suzy wore her hair styled with a deep side part and hair spilled on her bust and back. For her makeup application, the model looked like she was wearing defined brows, smoky eye makeup, light blush, and a nude lip.

It hasn’t taken long for the model’s fans to take notice of the shot, which was popular for more reasons than one. Some of Suzy’s fans commented on the upload to let her know her body looks incredible while many others were left speechless and commented using emoji instead of words.

“I really want to marry you,” one follower wrote with the addition of a single heart-eye emoji.

“Good luck brave lady your body are brilliant and deserve owen new suv daily drive,” another fan commented.

One more fan referred to her as a “golden goddess.”