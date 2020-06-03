Laurence Bédard Shows Off Incredible Curves In Lace Lingerie

On Wednesday, June 3, Canadian model Laurence Bédard made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a suggestive snap with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 26-year-old posing in front of glass doors covered with a gray curtain. A sizable plant can be seen to her left.

Laurence stood with her shoulders back, as she placed one of her hands on her thigh, with the other on top of the plant. The Instagram star lowered her gaze and raised her eyebrows, with a small smile playing on her lips.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a red-and-black lingerie set that featured a lace bralette and a pair of matching high-cut underwear. The ensemble was manufactured by the company Adam and Eve. Laurence’s ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging bra, much to the delight of her audience. Her toned midsection and curvaceous hips were also put on full display. The tattooed model kept the sexy look relatively simple and accessorized with only a delicate gold pendant necklace.

For the photo, the bombshell styled her short hair in a deep middle part and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, the social media sensation gave her followers an “offer code” for Adam and Eve.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 14,000 likes. Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Wow you are unbelievably beautiful,” gushed a fan, adding a red heart and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Omg stunning pic,” added a different devotee.

“She is absolute perfection!” remarked another admirer.

“[T]his color looks amazing on you,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Laurence has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a pink crop top and figure-hugging pants. That post has been liked over 60,000 times since it was shared.