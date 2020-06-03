Russian Vixen Ekaterina Zueva Shows Off Fit Body In See-Through Lingerie

Ekaterina Zueva has been teasing her 2.4 million Instagram followers this week with racy photos, and her most recent one was no expecting. On Wednesday, June 3, the Russian model and yoga instructor took to the photo-sharing app to upload a sweltering snapshot of herself in a see-through lingerie that left little to the imagination.

The photo, which can be seen at this link to her Instagram page, showed Zueva striking a pose indoors in front of a blank wall. She was near an open window, as light reflected on the wall behind her. Zueva propped up her right leg, resting her hand on her thigh. She glanced at the camera with fixed eyes, allowing her lips to hang open.

Zueva sizzled in a bright pink two-piece set made of a sheer fabric. The bra had a thick seam line right in the middle, helping to partially cover her breasts and keeping the photo within Instagram community guidelines against nudity. She wore the matching bottoms placed high on her sides, baring her hips. Her set was from Lounge Underwear, as she revealed in the caption.

Zueva wore her brunette tresses swept over to one side and styled down. She appeared to be wearing light gray shadow and mascara, while a nude gloss added plumpness to her lips.

According to Google Translate, Zueva wrote an inspiring caption about visualizing our dreams before taking actions. Being able to see our goals is the first step to accomplishing them, she said, as she shared her experience with self-realization in hopes of inspiring others to do the same.

Within the first hour, the photo attracted more than 11,300 likes and over 165 comments, suggesting it will continue to garner more in the coming hours. Her fans took to the comments section to express their admiration for Zueva, adding messages in Russian, English, Spanish, among other languages.

“You are so beautiful,” one of her fans wrote.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” replied another user.

“U have such a beautiful figure,” a third admirer raved.

“I AM MAD ABOUT YOU!!!!” chimed in a fourth fan.

Earlier this week, Zueva posted another stunning photo that saw her wearing nothing at all but body paint, as The Inquisitr previously noted. She rocked a deep purple shade on her entire body, except face, using a layer thick enough to cover her chest. Zueva was featured sitting in the sand in the shallow part of the ocean. She had both legs kicked to the right as she leaned over to the left, in a pose that censored her groin area.