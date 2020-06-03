Kindly Myers Slays In A Cheeky Black One-Piece Swimsuit

Kindly Myers sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page today with a skin-baring new snap that has quickly caught the attention of her thousands of fans.

The blond bombshell posed outside in the sizzling shot, standing in profile to the camera as she leaned forward and rested one arm on the metal siding of a shed in front of her. She had her back slightly arched and stuck her booty out behind her to accentuate her curvaceous physique. Her head was rested on her other perfectly manicured hand and tilted up toward the sky, causing her blond tresses to spill down her back. She kept her eyes closed, and wore a blissful look on her face that added a sultry vibe to the image.

Kindly lived up to her “professional smokeshow” title in the photo by showcasing her killer curves in a cheeky black one-piece swimsuit. The number featured mesh paneling along the side of her torso that clung tight to her midsection, highlighting her flat midsection and trim waist. Fans were also treated to a teasing glimpse of cleavage thanks to the number’s low-cut neckline that just barely peeked out from underneath the model’s toned arms.

The model’s scanty swimwear boasted a daringly cheeky style that exposed her pert derriere almost in its entirety. Its high-cut design made for quite a display as well, showcasing Kindly’s sculpted thighs and curvy hips.

The thin chain of a necklace added a bit of bling to the star’s ensemble, though it wasn’t enough to take any attention away from her incredible physique. Her striking facial features were highlighted with a simple application of makeup that looked to include a nude lisptick, blush, and shimmering highlighter. She also appeared to have swept her eyelids with a brown eyeshadow and coated her lashes in a thick coat of black mascara.

The steamy post was shared to Kindly’s page less than one hour ago, but it has already been showered with love by many of her two million followers. It has racked up over 3,500 likes, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“You are sensational,” one person wrote.

“Incredibly gorgeous babe,” quipped another fan.

“Beautiful body my love,” a third follower remarked.

“So stunning,” added a fourth admirer.

Kindly often gets pulses racing by flaunting her phenomenal figure on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw the model stripping down to nothing but a pair of tiny panties while covering her topless chest with pink boxing gloves. The sporty look was another hit with her fans, who have awarded the image nearly 29,000 likes and 605 comments to date.