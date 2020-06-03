NBA Rumors: Nets Should Be Willing To Sacrifice LeVert, Allen & Dinwiddie To Form Their Own ‘Big Three’

After successfully acquiring Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the 2019 NBA free agency, the Brooklyn Nets have managed to turn themselves from an average playoff team to a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference. However, the Nets aren’t done yet in improving their team. Though they still haven’t seen their current roster as its full strength, rumors are circulating that the Nets would be targeting another superstar in the 2020 NBA offseason.

With the emergence of powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Milwaukee Bucks and the potential return of the might Golden State Warriors in the 2020-21 NBA season, it makes a lot of sense for the Nets to try adding a third superstar this summer. However, bringing in another superstar to Brooklyn comes with a huge price. If the Nets are determined to acquire another big name, Sean Highkin of Bleacher Report believes that they should be willing to sacrifice young players like Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Jarrett Allen.

“The Brooklyn Nets could go one of two ways moving forward. With Kevin Durant expected to make his debut for the franchise next season after missing 2019-20 to recover from a torn Achilles, they could keep their current roster together and allow Durant and Kyrie Irving to play with their existing group of young talent including Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen and Spencer Dinwiddie. But if another star becomes available—say, Bradley Beal—they’d have enough appealing young players to put together a competitive offer if they wanted to go all-in on a Big Three.”

Trading LeVert, Allen, and Dinwiddie would undeniably be a tough decision for the Nets since all of them were part of the core group that helped them end their three-year playoff drought last season. However, sacrificing LeVert, Allen, and Dinwiddie would definitely be worth it if it would strengthen the Nets’ chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title.

Once the Nets make LeVert, Allen, and Dinwiddie available in trade discussions this summer, several NBA teams who have disgruntled superstars on their roster are expected to give them an immediate call. However, as Highkin noted, the Nets shouldn’t just give up all their precious trade assets for any superstar. In any potential blockbuster deal, the Nets should make sure that the superstar that they would be getting would complement Irving and Durant.

With Irving and Durant both ball-dominant players, the final piece of the Nets’ “Big Three” should be someone who could excel even without the ball in his hands. Some of the ideal trade targets for the Nets in the 2020 NBA offseason include Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, Jrue Holiday of the New Orleans Pelicans, and Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers.