Rosey Sin Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In A Black Lace Thong Teddy On Instagram

Rosey Sin took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a very racy new upload with her loyal fans. The hot model flashed her flawless figure while serving up a steamy look for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Rosey looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a black lace teddy. The top boasted thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders as it clung tightly to her ample bust.

The midsection featured daring cutouts to expose some skin on her tummy and back. The thong bottoms showed off her round booty and long, lean legs. She accessorized the style with a gold bracelet on her wrist.

Rosey posed in front of a window with a shade covering it. She turned her body to the side and looked away from the camera as she grabbed at the bottom of her lingerie and tugged it upward. She had one knee bent and arched her back slightly as she wore a seductive expression on her face.

Rosey had her long hair styled in damp locks that she pushed off of her forehead and behind her head. The straight strands fell down her back.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look appeared to include mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She also looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her forehead, under eyes, and chin. She seemed to complete the look with pink lipstick.

Rosey’s 878,000-plus followers fell in love with the snap, clicking the like button more than 13,000 times in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 100 messages.

“Most beautiful girl in solar system,” one follower declared.

“You so hot n gorgeous,” another wrote.

“Gorgeous, outstanding shot,” a third social media user gushed.

“You look so good,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her go scantily clad in her online snaps. She’s seen posing in racy lingerie, scanty bathing suits, tiny tops, and more in her online photos.

Recently, Rosey got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a nude one-piece bathing suit with a thong bottom as she lounged by the swimming pool. To date, that pic has raked in more than 17,000 likes and over 130 comments.