Belarusian Bombshell Nina Serebrova Sizzles In Neon Green Bikini Top

Nina Serebrova gave her 2.8 million Instagram followers something to look at on Wednesday, June 3. In her most recent post, the Belarusian stunner uploaded a couple of sweltering snapshots of herself clad in a bikini and interesting crop top that showed off her buxom physique.

The two-picture slideshow captured Serebrova standing on a sidewalk near a beach, which still appeared to be barricaded as many have been during the COVID-19 pandemic. In both shots, she stood in a three-quarter pose with one leg slightly in front of the other. She crossed one arm over her stomach, while allowing the other to rest by her side. The first photo showed Serebrova glancing at the camera with her lips parted and eyes focused. For the second, she made a funny face, sticking her tongue out.

She rocked a neon green triangle bikini top that added a pop of color to her style. The triangles were tiny, allowing her to show off her cleavage and exposing a bit of underboob. Over the top, she had on a black long-sleeved crop top with a checkered print in matching green along the sleeves, for a racer-inspired design. The front of the crop top sat ultra-high on her torso, leaving her entire chest on display.

On her lower body, she wore a pair of black shorts with a fanny pack around her hips. Her outfit was from Fashion Nova, as she revealed in the caption.

In the comments, Serebrova wished her fans a happy Wednesday and asked them to choose their favorite pic. The post garnered more than 18,100 likes and upwards of 280 comments within one hour. Her fans used the occasion to rave about her beauty in a host of languages, including Russian, English, Portuguese, and Italian, indicating she has admirers around the globe.

“You are really so splendid as always,” raved one of her English-speaking fans.

“Damn this one on [fire],” replied another one, using an emoji instead of the word.

“Have a wonderful day Nina,” a third admirer wished her.

“Beautiful picture as always,” added a fourth follower.

Serebrova is well-known for her sultry posts that showcase her fit body. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a video that saw her in an aqua bikini. The clip captured Serebrova getting wet in the ocean as she promoted Bang Energy drink, a brand she is an ambassador for. The two-piece included a pair of bottoms with a scrunched thong back and a unique top that featured thick halter straps and two strings on the sides that tied on her back.