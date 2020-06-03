Charly Jordan Looks Gorgeous Flaunting Her Flat Abs In Sunset Video

Charly Jordan took to Instagram on Wednesday to flaunt her fabulous figure in a casual, yet sexy outfit. The blond model showed off her flat abs while she posed outside during a stunning sunset.

For the video, the blond model was sitting outside on the rail of what appeared to be a deck or balcony. She did not indicate where she was for the snap, but it appeared to be in the country as a patch of trees was visible behind her. A house was also nestled in the woods below the balcony. The sun was setting, filling the sky with shades of gold, yellow, and orange.

Charly looked relaxed for the photoshoot. She wore a yellow cardigan, which popped against the colors in the sky. The top had a low-cut neckline, which gave her fans a peek at her cleavage. She also wore a gold pendant necklace, which also drew the eye to her chest. She paired the sunny top with grey sweatpants. The elastic waistband was rolled down, showing off part of her lower abdomen.

The video began with Charly fluffing her hair. Her raised arms lifted the bottom of the cardigan, exposing her flat abs. She closed her eyes and tossed her head back her hair spilled down her back. She then pulled down the bottom of the cardigan while giving the camera a sultry look. She tugged on the bottoms of her sleeves and flashed a smile before looking over her shoulder at something out of view. She then tucked her hair behind one ear before tossing her head and swinging her hair. The clip ended as she tilted her head toward the sky.

Because of the dimly lit sky and the backlighting, it was impossible to see any of the details of Charly’s makeup.

The update was a hit, with more than 150,000 of her followers hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

In the post’s caption, Charly wrote about love. She also mentioned that the cardigan was available from online retailer Revolve.

Most of her fans offered up complimentary remarks.

“Refreshing…is it me or did you just bring in some great energy for us all?” quipped one follower.

“U are perfect. And seem the coolest!” a second fan chimed in.

“I am dreaming, don’t wake me,” joked a third Instagram user.

“So very beautiful so wonderful,” a fourth follower wrote.

Charly usually shows more skin in her posts, like she did not too long ago when she posed in a skimpy bikini.