‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Claire Wants Early Release, Ben Offers To Help Find Jake’s Girlfriend

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, June 3, 2020 reveal that there will be a lot of uncertainty surrounding many Salem citizens during the midweek episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see a familiar face back on their television screens. Actress Olivia Rose Keegan will return to reprise the role of Claire Brady.

Claire will share scenes with her grandmother, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), whom she’ll beg to help grant her an early release from Bayview Sanitarium. Claire has been in the mental hospital for months after she lost control and even tried to kill her cousin, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

However, Claire will now claim that she’s better after a long treatment period, and she’ll want to reintroduce herself to the outside world. This could be a fresh start for Claire, but it may make others, such as Ciara, uncomfortable.

Of course, Marlena will feel sympathetic towards her granddaughter and want to do everything she can to help her adjust to the outside world again. It seems that when Claire is released from the hospital she’ll be coming to live with Marlena and her husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), so that they can keep their eyes on her.

Meanwhile, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will begin to learn more about his new boss Jake (Brandon Barash). In addition to looking exactly like Stefan DiMera, Jake has an interesting backstory, which includes a girlfriend.

When Ben hears Jake’s story he’ll offer to help him find his girlfriend, and it seems that she’ll be coming to Salem in the near future. Of course, there will be at least one person who won’t be happy about this. Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) won’t like seeing Jake, whom she believes is her husband Stefan, with another woman.

Elsewhere in Salem, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) will continue to beg Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) for a second chance at their relationship. Xander is still head over heels in love with Sarah, but she wants nothing to do with him after he shockingly switched her baby daughter, Mickey, with that of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) little girl, Rachel Isabella.

The switch caused Brady and Kristen to believe their baby had died, and allowed Sarah to take home a little girl that she later had to return to her biological parents.

In addition, Ciara and Eric (Greg Vaughan) will begin to express their concern over Brady’s actions, believing that he may be playing a dangerous game of revenge with his grandfather Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston).