NBA Rumors: Rudy Gobert Could Be Mavericks’ Primary Target On Trade Market This Summer, Per ‘Hoops Habit’

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, rumors have started to swirl around All-Star center Rudy Gobert and his future with the Utah Jazz. The Jazz are currently doing their best to fix his issue with the face of the franchise, Donovan Mitchell, but if they fail, they could be forced to let Gobert go in the 2020 NBA offseason. As of now, several NBA teams are closely monitoring Gobert’s situation in Utah, including the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks may have managed to surpass the expectations from them in the 2019-20 NBA season, but in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and contending for the NBA championship title, they obviously need to surround Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis with more star power. As of now, one of the areas that the Mavericks need major improvement is the center position. Of all the big men who could be potentially available in the 2020 NBA offseason, Dalton Sell of Fansided’s Hoops Habit believes that Gobert should be the Mavericks’ primary target on the trade market.

“Several household names, such as Hassan Whiteside, Tristan Thompson, and Marc Gasol, will hit the market as unrestricted free agents, potentially searching for new homes. The biggest domino of them all could be Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, who will not become a free agent, but he could be a name to watch closely. Gobert made headlines when he became the first reported player to test positive for the coronavirus, which ultimately led to the suspension of play. Although reports assured that friction between Gobert and the locker room dissolved quickly, the center could get put on the trading block if that is not the case.”

As long as it wouldn’t cost them Doncic and Porzingis, trading for Gobert this summer is a no-brainer for the Mavericks. The potential arrival of Gobert in Dallas wouldn’t only give the Mavericks a major upgrade at the center position, but it would also tremendously improve their defensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 17 in the league, allowing 108.3 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. Aside from being a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Gobert is also a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, and shot-blocker.

This season, the 27-year-old French big man is averaging 15.1 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks while shooting 69.8 percent from the field. Despite what he could contribute on both ends of the floor, Gobert won’t instantly make the Mavericks the No. 1 favorite to come out of the Western Conference and capture the Larry O’Brien Trophy. However, once Gobert, Doncic, and Porzingis grow together and build good chemistry, the Mavericks would undeniably be a huge headache to any powerhouse teams in the league, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Milwaukee Bucks.