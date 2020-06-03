Jessika Gotti Goes Braless Under Sheer Robe

On Wednesday, May 3, American model Jessika Gotti uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 648,000 followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 29-year-old posing on a bed with a gray duvet. Hanging wall art can be seen in the background. She sat with her back arched and one of her knees bent. She tilted her head and looked directly into the camera, pursing her full lips.

Jessika sported a sheer black-and-gold robe adorned with an intricate pattern from Fashion Nova’s men’s clothing line. She did not wear a bra underneath the see-through garment, leaving little to the imagination. The digital influencer also sported a pair of white underwear. The revealing ensemble showcased her incredible cleavage and toned midsection. She finished off the sexy look with gold hoop earrings, a matching pendant necklace, and bracelets.

For the photo, Jessika pulled back her long blond hair in a half ponytail with loose pieces framing her face. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The striking application seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, highlighter, peach blush, and voluminous lashes. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

In the caption, the social media sensation stated that the photo was taken in her “guest house.” She also provided Fashion Nova Men additional advertisement by tagging the brand.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 3,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“So beautiful and a beautiful body,” wrote one fan.

“You are a goddess baby,” added a different devotee.

“Wow so hot and beautiful,” remarked another follower, adding a string of fire and red heart emoji to the comment.

“My gosh you are beautiful and your eyes are mesmerizing,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Jessika engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

This is far from the first time that the model has flaunted her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a sheer black swimsuit. That post has been liked over 7,000 times since it was shared.