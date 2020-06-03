Amanda Holden Wows Followers In Low-Cut Pink Blazer Jacket

British celebrity Amanda Holden wore an eye-catching outfit while presenting Heart Radio’s breakfast show in the United Kingdom this morning and showed it off via Instagram.

The Britain’s Got Talent panelist stunned in a low-cut pink blazer jacket that displayed her decolletage. She didn’t appear to opt for any other visible clothing underneath and paired the ensemble with matching pants. To complete the outfit, Holden wore heels of the same color that showed off her toes. The 49-year-old sported her wavy blond hair down and kept her nails short with a coat of black polish. Holden accessorized herself with a necklace with her initial attached to it. For her makeup application, she looked to have put on lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.

For her most recent upload, the TV personality was snapped inside the Heart Radio studio in what seemingly was a hallway. Holden placed one hand on her hip and looked over to her left. She displayed a hint of her side profile which helped show off her striking facial features.

In the tags, she credited designer Lavish Alice for the ensemble and her stylist Karl Willett for helping her achieve this glam look.

Holden didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, the Heart FM studio’s are located in London.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 35,600 likes and over 590 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“Good morning lovely! Barbie pink suits you. Gorgeous outfit,” one user wrote.

“Now that’s an outfit!! This is going on my birthday list,” another devotee shared.

“Stunning lady, your husband is one lucky guy,” remarked a third fan.

“You are so amazing. Happy Wednesday Amanda. Gorgeous as ever,” a fourth admirer commented.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Holden was papped walking into work in the outfit. Unlike her Instagram upload, she was photographed wearing a pair of large sunglasses and a small pink handbag, which she placed on her shoulder.

Holden is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience with her outfit posts. On Monday, she uploaded a boomerang orange image of herself in a dress designed by Karen Millen. The sleeveless garment had military-inspired shoulder pads and a plunging neckline. She wore the outfit with nude-colored heels and a tangerine Chanel clutch bag that showcased the brand’s iconic logo. The blond beauty sported her wavy shoulder-length hair down and seemingly applied a coat of dark nail polish to her short nails for the occasion.