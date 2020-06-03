Gabby Allen Flaunts Abs In Denim Tank Top & Daisy Dukes

Gabby Allen delighted fans with another skin-baring snap that saw her in an all-denim outfit. The tantalizing new post was added to the British model’s page a few hours ago and consisted of three photos.

The first photo in the set captured Gabby posed in front of a magenta door with a silver knocker and a slip in front for mail. The wall beside her was covered in gorgeous purple flowers and vibrant green leaves that added another pop of color.

A geotag in the post indicated that she was in London, United Kingdom. In her caption, the model expressed her excitement over being featured in OK! Magazine, a publication that she has read for many years.

The model was all smiles for the photo op and sported a mismatched denim ensemble that flaunted her curves.

On her upper half, Gabby rocked a tank top with a deep V-neckline and halter-neck cut. The garment was constructed of dark denim fabric with two panels of lighter fabric on the sides. The edges of the clothing were frayed, giving the look a vintage vibe. Meanwhile, the bottom of the top cut off just below her ribs and left her trim abs well on display.

Her shorts were constructed of denim that was in a wash that was a few shades lighter than her top. Its waistband was pulled high on her hips and drew even more attention to her taut tummy. Meanwhile, the bottom of the shorts was frayed, just like the tank top.

Gabby grabbed her golden blond tresses with one hand and held a pair of sunglasses in her other. She styled her shoulder-length mane with a few loose curls and sported an expert application of makeup. Her look appeared to include eyeliner, mascara, blush, and a light pink gloss on her full lips. Gabby opted to keep the look clean and did not add any additional accessories.

The next photo in the series captured Gabby on a burnt orange couch that was decorated with fur blankets. She rocked denim again, but this time it was a jumper. She posed with her dog by her side. She wore a silky bow in her hair, and a few loose pieces fell around the frame of her face. Gabby’s last post included a short clip where she flipped through the pages of the magazine and gave a glimpse of the issue to her fans.

Since the update went live, it’s earned Gabby plenty of attention, including over 11,000 likes and over 120 comments.

“Looking hot mate! Best front door in the biz!” one follower commented.

“Yay! Congrats baby And you look beautiful,” a second fan wrote with a single red heart.