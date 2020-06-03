WWE Rumors: More NXT Superstars Reportedly Set To Join Main Roster

WWE has turned to NXT in recent weeks to fill up spaces on the main roster. Matt Riddle is officially moving to Friday Night SmackDown, while Dominik Dijakovic is expected to join the Monday Night Raw brand in the near future. And according to a new report from Fightful Select, by way of WrestlingNews.co, more NXT stars could follow in their footsteps.

The report doesn’t state which other NXT superstars are slated to make the jump to either Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown, although the call-ups will consist of both male and female performers.

WrestleTalk reports that Chelsea Green is a likely candidate, given that she just parted ways with her manager Robert Stone on a recent episode of NXT. The pair’s split came as a surprise to many fans as they weren’t established as a unit, but the belief is that the company wants to promote Green without Stone by her side.

According to the WrestleTalk report, Green teaming with Charlotte Flair on this week’s NXT and earning the win was part of the company’s grand plan to make her look strong ahead of her call-up. WWE officials see Green as a superstar who will boost the women’s division, and she’s a likely contender to make the jump to a main brand very soon.

The reason for the influx of NXT call-ups is reportedly because Vince McMahon has relaxed the rule on stars being plucked from the black-and-gold brand. When the brand’s weekly show moved to the USA Network last year, the company vowed not to promote anyone who was involved in any storyline plans. That rule seems to have been scrapped as a result of the pandemic, however.

Some fans will be worried that the latest batch of NXT call-ups is a quick-fix reaction to the pandemic. In the past, the company has moved superstars to one of the main brands without any long-term plans in mind, resulting in them losing momentum and becoming afterthoughts.

Other superstars have been quietly promoted to the main roster in recent months as well. Austin Theory and Angel Garza, for example, were temporarily added to the Monday Night Raw roster to fill up some spaces. However, they impressed management so much that they’ve since been kept around on a more permanent basis.

Theory and Garza have been used in prominent angles on Monday Night Raw recently, suggesting that the company is only calling up superstars who will boost the shows rather than make up the numbers.