Meghan McCain Claims Her Manhattan Neighborhood ‘Looks Like A War Zone,’ But Her Neighbors Quickly Push Back

The View co-host Meghan McCain took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to rant about how her Manhattan neighborhood has been destroyed during the recent protests and riots. However, it did not take long for her to get some major pushback on this, including from a couple of people who say they live in her building.

The tweet from Meghan that is causing an uproar claimed that her Manhattan neighborhood now looked like a war zone.

Meghan called both Mayor Bill DeBlasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo utter disgraces and alleged that America’s leaders have abandoned the country. She added that she could never have fathomed that the country’s leaders would have let American cities burn and be destroyed like this.

The tweet received more than 60,000 likes and was retweeted nearly 14,000 times. Meghan’s post also prompted more than 30,000 comments, and this is where things got a little wild.

My neighborhood in Manhattan is eviscerated and looks like a war zone. DeBlasio and Cuomo are an utter disgrace. This is not America. Our leaders have abandoned us and continue to let great American cities burn to the ground and be destroyed. I never could have fathomed this — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 2, 2020

It did not take long for Meghan’s tweet to generate a response. One came from Kristen Barlett, a writer on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

“Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine,” Kristen tweeted.

Kristen’s response garnered a lot of attention. So far, it has been liked more than 850,000 times and has seemingly has been shared nearly 154,000 times.

As it happens, Kristen wasn’t the only one of Meghan’s Manhattan neighbors to contradict the allegations that the neighborhood had been destroyed during the recent protests in honor of George Floyd.

Alison Greene, whose Twitter handle is @GrassrootsSpeak, also had something to say.

“Meghan, I also live in the same building and went for a walk both yesterday and this morning and it’s fine. Btw, @MeghanMcCain, I heard you left New York months ago, I thought you abandoned us…are you back?” Alison tweeted.

A bit later, Alison added a bit more.

“And she has amazing vision since she apparently saw her ‘neighborhood’ from across the country. She hasn’t been living in New York for months…” she added.

It does seem that Meghan has been based in Arizona for the past couple of months. For example, an Instagram post celebrating Easter in mid-April showed a cactus decorated as an Easter bunny, and that certainly was in Arizona rather than New York.

The View has still been broadcasting throughout this time, but all of the hosts have been appearing remotely from their separate homes.

Meghan didn’t specifically say in her tweet that she was currently in Manhattan, although it’s easy to see why many inferred that’s what she meant. Even if her commentary was based on what she’s heard or seen from others, it sounds as if her neighbors who are there themselves see something entirely different.

The View co-host’s initial tweet prompted plenty of other critical responses, but it doesn’t seem that anybody else’s comments could top those that came from Meghan’s neighbors.