Laci Kay Somers Tugs On Bikini Bottoms In Smoking Hot Video

When it comes to strutting her stuff on social media, Laci Kay Somers is something of a pro. She regularly thrills her Instagram followers with videos and photos that feature her wearing the skimpiest outfits she can squeeze herself into. On Wednesday, the model shared a video clip that saw her teasing her fans by tugging on the bottoms of a minuscule bikini.

Laci rocked the bikini, which was lemon yellow with clear straps. The revealing two-piece exposed plenty of her tan skin skin. She paired the swimsuit with a cropped denim jacket, which she wore open, exposing her voluptuous chest.

The video began with Laci at the back of a room strutting toward the camera. She flashed a big smile as she swayed her curvy hips back and forth while she walked. With a little bounce in her step, she showed off her fit physique. The video switched to slow motion as she began to remove the jacket seductively. She paused as she slipped the jacket off of her arms one at a time.

Laci turned up the heat as she dropped the jacket to the floor and began to strike a pose. The model stood at a slight angle with one hip cocked to the side as she ran her hand through her hair while looking down at her body. The camera zoomed in, giving her fans a good look at her cleavage, flats abs, hips, and shapely thighs. She then tugged on the sides of the bikini bottoms while giving the camera a sultry look. The clip ended just as she flashed a flirty smile.

Unsurprisingly, the pose was a big hit. Having been on her page for just a few hours, it already racked up a whopping 285,000 likes.

Laci plugged her personal website in the caption.

Dozens of her fans flocked to the comments section to rave over Laci’s incredible body.

“You look superb stunning beauty you are always stunning gorgeous,” gushed one Instagram user

“You are sizzling stunning beauty you are always speechless and stunning beauty you are always Rock,” a second fan commented.

“My god what a post to wake up to in the morning,” quipped a third admirer.

“Perfect bikini You’re gorgeous and hotter than hell,” a fourth follower wrote.

Laci certainly knows how to tantalize her 10.8 million followers, and most of the time she does it in revealing bathing suits. Last month, she looked smoking hot while wearing a white string bikini.