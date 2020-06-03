Candace Cameron Bure Reveals How She Got Her Favorite ’80s Teen Idol To Appear On The ‘Fuller House’ Finale

The 'Fuller House' star called up a special guest to officiate the triple wedding.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Fuller House finale, titled “Our Very Last Show, Again.”

Candace Cameron Bure says she had a hand in getting former teen idol Joey McIntyre to appear on the Fuller House finale.

The final episode of the Netflix hit featured several familiar guest stars from the original Full House series, but landing New Kids on the Block singer Joey as the officiant for her character D.J. Tanner’s wedding was a labor of love for the sitcom veteran.

“I had a little hand in getting Joey McIntyre,” Candace told Insider. “I sat with our showrunners and we talked about who we wanted to officiate the wedding and we wanted a fun surprise guest. I said, ‘Well if you’re going to ask me or Andrea [Barber], I know hands down we’d love it to be Joey McIntyre.’ So they said, ‘Oh, we think that’d be hysterical.’ So I said, ‘Let me call him.’ And I called Joey.”

Joey, who previously appeared on the second season of Fuller House, told Candace that he ” would never pass up the opportunity” to appear on the show’s series finale.

“It was as easy as that. So, we got our first choice. And he was super funny. I loved it,” Candace said.

Fans know that Joey was unanimously named as D.J., Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Kimmy’s (Andrea Barber) first celebrity crush in a previous episode of the show. The singer appeared on the Fuller House episode titled “New Kids in the House” alongside his bandmates Donnie Wahlberg, Danny Wood, and Jordan and Jonathan Knight in 2016. In the episode, the beloved boy band performed the song “Please Don’t Go Girl” for D.J.’s birthday.

In real life, New Kids on the Block was a favorite band for the Fuller House stars. Candace previously told Closer Weekly that she and her young co-stars were NKOTB superfans back in the day and had hoped to get them on the original ABC sitcom in the 1980s and ’90s.

“We were pining for them during the original [‘Full House’] series and we never were able to have them on the show for whatever reason. So getting them on ‘Fuller House’ was like … the ridiculous, screaming, 13-year-old girl inside of me was so excited.”

Andrea even told Us Weekly that her love for her childhood teen idols helped her get through her 2014 divorce.

In her 2019 book, Full Circle: From Hollywood to Real Life and Back Again, Andrea explained how the “Hangin’ Tough” singers got her out of her post-divorce funk after she saw them in concert in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The Fuller House star revealed that the outdoor concert was drenched with heavy rain but that when she saw her idols onstage, she felt “so free.”