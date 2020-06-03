Pamela Anderson Is Unrecognizable In Red Wig & Black Bodysuit For New Instagram Share

Pamela Anderson was unrecognizable in a red wig and black bodysuit for her latest Instagram share. The former Baywatch beauty posted the sultry image to the delight of her 1 million followers on June 2, showcasing a look that floored her fans. Many could not believe that the image was that of the Playboy Playmate and actress. The snap featured the 1980s sex siren on all fours atop a black table or counter, her blond tresses covered up with a fiery red wig.

In the pic, the hair topper Pamela sported had long bangs in the front. The wig was styled in soft waves that were curled towards her face. The sassy style featured tousled waves along the length of the wig all the way to the bottom of her tresses. The shocking color complemented the actress’ tanned skin.

Pamela looked away from the camera for the photo op. Her makeup application appeared to include a smoky eye. This featured heavy, black liner that was fashioned into a winged cat-eye that extended past the corners of her blue peepers. Her lids were enhanced with what appeared to be a dark gray eyeshadow and a lighter shadow to just under her brow. Pamela’s eyebrows have long been plucked thin and they appeared to be enhanced with an eyebrow pencil to give them more definition. Her naturally high cheekbones were highlighted with a darker blush and her full lips were stained with what appeared to be a wine-toned hue.

The sexy, black bodysuit the actress wore for the pic featured a deep v-neck and high-cut legs. Pamela wore what appeared to be black, thigh-high stockings. A thin strap stretched across her upper thigh, seemingly connected to her bodysuit or the stockings. She showed off her toned arms in the share, and in front of the actress, a beer glass was filled with cash. The dimly lit background featured twinkling lights.

Pamela’s fans loved the sexy image and shared their remarks in the comments section of the post.

“A splash of red, superb!” remarked one follower on Instagram who liked the changed-up look for the actress.

“My God, you are so breathtaking,” stated a second fan.

“I would have never thought this was you! I love the red hair, it makes you look so different. It’s awesome,” said a third social media user of the wig used to enhance Pamela’s beauty.

“Redheads rock!” exclaimed a fourth admirer.