Kayla Moody Poses In Jean Shorts And A See-Through Top, Wishes Followers A Happy Hump Day

The model showcased her curves in her latest Instagram post.

Kayla Moody celebrated hump day with a new picture. In a photo posted to her Instagram, the model posed in jean shorts and a white see-through top as she wished her followers a happy hump day.

In the photo, Kayla let the jean shorts roll up as she shows off her curvy figure. She had her hands on her thighs and is turned away from the camera in order to showcase the tight fit of the shorts. The model’s face was turned toward the camera, and she also gave followers a side-view of her upper half, including breasts that are barely contained by her top, which crisscrosses up her back and appears to be wet.

Kayla’s blonde hair flowed in loose waves down her back, and she appears to be wearing makeup as well. She seems to have a subtle pink lip shade, as well as eyeliner, mascara, blush and foundation. Her fingernails, which rest on her thighs, are also sporting a pink French tip. The model seems to have taken to a park or meadow to pose for the photo.

In the 15 minutes since the post was uploaded, Kayla’s 800,000 followers have already flocked to her page to show their support. It’s already been liked thousands of times and has received 70 comments.

For the most part, these comments offered love for the photo, and a few also made reference to the hump day message that Kayla offered in the post’s caption.

“Love all your humps,” one user wrote.

“Hubba-bubba absolutely beautifull and very very sexy lady absolutely breathtaking and have a wonderful lovely day princess,” another commented.

“Do you want to have hump day with me,” a third asked.

Other comments simply returned the model’s wishes for a happy hump day, and still others were so dazzled by the post that they only left emojis in the comment section.

Kayla’s most recent post does a lot to emphasize her backside, but this is not the first time that the model has chosen to emphasize her lower half. In an image posted to her page earlier this week, Kayla is seen posing topless with only leather pants on. In a second image, she’s seen posing with nothing by thigh-high boots on. In the post’s caption, Kayla asked her followers which image they preferred, and most users seemed to prefer the second, where she’s wearing less clothing. Even so, all of her followers acknowledged that both of the photos in the post looked great.