Ireland Baldwin Goes Braless Under Plunging White Tank Top During Protest In Los Angeles

Ireland Baldwin is one of the many celebrities who have been very vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement on social media. Yesterday, she continued to show her support by stepping out at a protest in Los Angeles.

Photos published by The Daily Mail captured the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger during a solo trip to the protest. Ireland marched alongside plenty of other supporters in what appeared to be a hot day in Southern California. On her way to the event, the model sported an oversized gray hoodie with a large graphic on the front. After that, she slipped into something that was a whole lot sexier.

On top, she opted for a plunging white tank that left virtually nothing to the imagination. Its scooping neckline dipped low into her chest while its thin straps left her arms exposed in their entirety. The model went braless underneath the tank top, and the silhouette of her chest was on full display. Also of note were the garment’s large armholes, which gave another teasing glimpse of bare sideboob and her chest.

She kept things a little more covered up on her lower half in a pair of loose-fitting mom jeans that possessed a dark denim hue. The model wore the pants high on her waist and tucked the tank top into her bottoms, which helped accentuate her tiny midsection. The pants were cropped and hit at Ireland’s ankle, which teased a glimpse of her dark tattoo. Ireland opted for comfort in her look and sported a pair of black flats.

The model took safety measures by wearing a green mask and a pair of large sunglasses. She tied her long, brunette locks back in a chic bun and secured it with a sizable black scrunchie. It was not clear if she was wearing any makeup since the two accessories covered the majority of her face. Later in the day, she took to her Instagram page to share a photo of a sign from the protest, as well as a few videos on her Instagram stories.

The post has attracted a ton of attention from Ireland’s 597,000 fans with over 400 comments.

“Your voice is important. Keep it up,” one follower commented with a single red heart emoji.

“I am very thankful for you and your family taking a stand throughout all of this,” another one of Ireland’s fans wrote on the photo.

“As a white guy I can relate. I can’t imagine being black. Stay safe,” one more added.