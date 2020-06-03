Luz Elena Echeverria Showcases Her Chiseled Body In White Bikini

Luz Elena Echeverria has been flaunting her incredible body in scanty outfits on Instagram lately. In the new video uploaded on June 2, the Colombian model showed off her incredibly toned physique in a white two-piece swimsuit while doing several poses inside her home.

In the short clip, Luz Elena rocked her skimpy swimwear in what looked like her bathroom. She seemingly used her phone’s camera timer to record the video. She stood near a sliding door while modeling her beach attire. She flipped her hair, then popped her right hip to the side and placed her hand on her waist. She walked towards the camera and did more poses.

At one point, she angled her lower body sideways to showcase her curvy behind. She blew a “kiss,” presumably at her viewers right before the video ended. The color of the bathing suit complimented her tanned skin.

The athlete rocked a skimpy bikini top. The cups had a ruched design and were held together by tiny straps. The deep neckline offered a good view of her décolletage. The cut-out between the cups exposed more of her voluptuous cleavage.

She sported low-cut bikini bottoms that were just as revealing. Fans couldn’t help but rave over her rock-hard abs, sharing their thoughts in the comments. The high leg cuts helped elongate her lean legs.

To let her viewers focus solely on her sexy bikini, Luz Elena kept her accessories to a minimum and wore a pair of dangling earrings and a ring. She sported a full gave pf makeup that enhanced her natural beauty. The application seemed to have included high-coverage foundation, well-defined eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, and black mascara. She also appeared to have added a light dusting of blush and highlighter. She completed her look by applying red lipstick.

Luz Elena wrote a long caption in Spanish. As per Google Translate, she announced her upcoming competition and asked her followers for support. She also urged them to vote for her. She then thanked her mentor and coaches.

Among her 1.1 million Instagram followers, many were quick to comment on the tantalizing post. As of this writing, the share has received over 73,800 likes and more than 250 comments. Some fellow influencers and many fans flocked to the comments section and added compliments about her killer figure. Some others wished her luck.

“You are the definition of beauty,” one of her followers commented.

“You look incredible. Best of luck!” another admirer gushed.

“You are very hot in whit. You have an awesome figure,” added a third social media user.