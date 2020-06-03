Fitness Model Jeanette Jenkins Wears Black Sports Bra & Leggings For Bodyweight Exercises

Fitness model Jeanette Jenkins reached out to her 733,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday, June 3, with a new exercise video that incorporated bodyweight as resistance.

For the workout, Jeanette wore a black sports bra that left much of her upper body exposed and showed off her sculpted arms, shoulders, and abdomen. She paired the top with black leggings that rose high on her hips and extended to just below her knees, leaving her shapely calves on display. The leggings emphasized the model’s toned backside.

Jeanette chose a pair of black and red Nike sneakers for footwear and wore her dark tresses pulled back into an up-do to keep her hair out of her face during the intense exercises. The fitness trainer also appeared to have added a touch of make-up to complete the look, including mascara, eyeliner, and lip gloss.

The model invited her sister, Camille Jenkins, to perform the workout with her. Camille also wore an all-black outfit, which included a t-shirt and leggings. She completed the outfit with a pair of white and teal Nike sneakers and left her cropped hair natural.

The two sisters demonstrated a series of seven bodyweight exercises with low impact options. While Jeanette took charge of the jumping and higher-intensity exercises, Camille demonstrated a modified version of each. The workout took place oceanside on a stone platform overlooking the sea.

The first exercise in the workout was the burpee, followed by high knees. The two women moved into a series of front kicks with floor touches next and then demonstrated two types of lunges — Jeanette took the plyo lunge, a higher-impact exercise, while Camille performed the reverse lunge.

In the fifth video of the post, Camille and Jeanette performed skaters, transitioning to the isometric V-hold ab exercise in the next slide, which they carried out on a stone wall. The final exercise was a bit more abstract — Jeanette instructed her trainees to smile, dance, laugh, and boost their positive energy.

In the caption of the post, the model told her followers that the workout was designed to give them a boost of positive energy for their mind, body, and spirit. She encouraged them to tag a friend and get their bodies moving.

The post attracted plenty of attention from Jeanette’s fans, earning several thousand likes and dozens of comments just within the first hour. Many of the model’s followers expressed how much they loved her and her workouts in the comments section.

“Thank you!!!! These modifications are so great!! I love the burpees one!.” one Instagram user commented.