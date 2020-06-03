Fitness Model Jeanette Jenkins Wears Black Sports Bra & Leggings For Bodyweight Exercises

Fitness model Jeanette Jenkins reached out to her 733,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday, June 3, with a new exercise video that incorporated bodyweight as resistance.
For the workout, Jeanette wore a black sports bra that left much of her upper body exposed and showed off her sculpted arms, shoulders, and abdomen. She paired the top with black leggings that rose high on her hips and extended to just below her knees, leaving her shapely calves on display. The leggings emphasized the model’s toned backside.
Jeanette chose a pair of black and red Nike sneakers for footwear and wore her dark tresses pulled back into an up-do to keep her hair out of her face during the intense exercises. The fitness trainer also appeared to have added a touch of make-up to complete the look, including mascara, eyeliner, and lip gloss.
The model invited her sister, Camille Jenkins, to perform the workout with her. Camille also wore an all-black outfit, which included a t-shirt and leggings. She completed the outfit with a pair of white and teal Nike sneakers and left her cropped hair natural.
The two sisters demonstrated a series of seven bodyweight exercises with low impact options. While Jeanette took charge of the jumping and higher-intensity exercises, Camille demonstrated a modified version of each. The workout took place oceanside on a stone platform overlooking the sea.
❤️Here’s boost of positive energy for your mind, body & spirit. Tag a friend & get your body moving! Try one of my fave circuits with my real life sister @mrs.camillejenkins in the sliders above. 30-60sec each, 2-3sets! Song???? #MadeForNow @janetjackson ❤️???? ❤️Our 30Day #SummerBody Bootcamp starts this Monday June 8th! There is a link in my profile ????@msjeanettejenkins with all the details! www.TheHollywoodTrainerClub.com ❤️Exercise is healing to the body and helps fight depression & gives you a boost of positive energy. Daily workouts give you a boost of endorphins and help you face the day with a positive attitude. One of the major goals of our “Challenges & Bootcamps” is to encourage you to be committed and consistent with your workouts so you can experience the benefits of healthy living daily from strengthening your immune system & decreasing your risk of illness to improving your spirits & boosting your self confidence and much more! ❤️For more Instructional Workouts with my sister login to the club @hollywoodtrainerclub www.TheHollywoodTrainerClub.com and do our #SisterSeries workouts including #500CalorieBurner #StandingAbs #BeginnersSculpt and much more! ????????????????????Just login click on #Exercise then #VirtualGym and press play ▶️ on our #500CalorieBurner and get it done! ✅ ❤️All the streaming workouts for our “Ab Blast” Challenge our “14Day Love Your Body Home Workouts” our “Summer Body Bootcamp” our “Total Body Bootcamp” our “Butt Challenge” and more are in the “Virtual Gym” under the “Exercise” tab! ????It’s only $20/month to access all of these challenges and over 500+ streaming workouts and challenges, over 150+ healthy recipes & meal plans and our Community Wall for Support! ❤️⭐️ This 30Day Summer Body Bootcamp will also include LIVE Workouts which will be saved for all he members in the Virtual Gym in our club! ⭐️ ❤️Login to the club www.Thehollywoodtrainerclub.com @hollywoodtrainerclub and write a message on the “Community Wall” and join us! #WorkoutMotivation #HomeWorkouts
The first exercise in the workout was the burpee, followed by high knees. The two women moved into a series of front kicks with floor touches next and then demonstrated two types of lunges — Jeanette took the plyo lunge, a higher-impact exercise, while Camille performed the reverse lunge.
In the fifth video of the post, Camille and Jeanette performed skaters, transitioning to the isometric V-hold ab exercise in the next slide, which they carried out on a stone wall. The final exercise was a bit more abstract — Jeanette instructed her trainees to smile, dance, laugh, and boost their positive energy.
In the caption of the post, the model told her followers that the workout was designed to give them a boost of positive energy for their mind, body, and spirit. She encouraged them to tag a friend and get their bodies moving.
The post attracted plenty of attention from Jeanette’s fans, earning several thousand likes and dozens of comments just within the first hour. Many of the model’s followers expressed how much they loved her and her workouts in the comments section.
“Thank you!!!! These modifications are so great!! I love the burpees one!.” one Instagram user commented.