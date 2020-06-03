Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Abs In Tight Gray Workout Set In Pacific Palisades

Alessandra Ambrosio bared her abs during a routine trip out in California, showing off the benefits of her hard work at the gym. The 39-year-old proved that she’s still as fit as ever as she slipped into a gray workout set that highlighted her curves.

Photos that were shared by The Daily Mail captured Ambrosio walking around the affluent residential neighborhood of Pacific Palisades in California, with her adorable chocolate lab in tow. According to the report, the model stepped out for a walk before grabbing some takeout in Venice in the same sizzling outfit. Ambrosio’s day of errands called for a sexy and comfy outfit that showcased her bombshell body.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel opted for a tight two-piece set that consisted of a bra and leggings. The outfit’s gray hue gave the look a casual and athletic vibe, and the piece had a simple white pattern on the top and bottom. Her bra was worn tightly on her figure, and its thick waistband stretched across her ribs. The straps were thin and allowed the model to put her toned, tanned arms on full display. Its scooping neckline dipped down low but did not go far enough to show any cleavage for the camera.

On her lower half, the model opted for a pair of leggings that boasted the same fun color and pattern as her bra. The garment’s high waistband appeared to hit below her navel and gave a good view of her taut tummy and tiny midsection. Like her top, the pants hugged every inch of her figure while showing off her lean legs. She wore a light pink sweatshirt tied around her waist, which added a pop of color and helped accentuate her allover glow. Ambrosio also sported a pair of gray sneakers that matched her ensemble.

The model wore several layered necklaces and a few bracelets for her day out. When she was walking her dog, the Brazilian babe covered up her caramel tresses with a denim baseball cap and a pair of reflective aviators to shield her eyes from the bright sun. When the babe went to grab takeout later in the day, she tied her tresses back in a high ponytail, securing it with a white scrunchie. Ambrosio also rocked a black-and-white face mask as well as a black purse across her chest. Ambrosio appeared to be makeup-free, but only her eyes were visible in the photo.

It seemed like Ambrosio enjoyed a little relaxation following a sexy shoot for ELLE magazine’s body issue, which she shared on her Instagram page earlier this week.