Nicole Thorne Nearly Spills Out Of A Leopard-Print Swimsuit

Nicole's bathing suit had a low neckline.

Nicole Thorne drove her 1.4 million Instagram followers wild on Wednesday by treating them to a set of steamy swimsuit photos. In the trio of snapshots, the model rocked a leopard-print bathing suit with a daring neckline.

Nicole’s colossal cleavage was threatening to spill out of the swimsuit’s scoop neck, which dipped down in a wide V. The garment also had underwire cups that lifted the model’s breasts up so they were even closer to the dangerously low neckline. Long, thin spaghetti straps stretched down from her shoulders and over her round chest to connect to the bust of the bathing suit.

While Nicole’s cleavage was the main focus of her photos, her Fashion Nova one-piece clung to all of her hourglass curves. The swimsuit also highlighted her tiny waist and curvy hips. The leg openings featured an extra-high cut that exposed even more of the model’s flawless tan skin. The design slightly shortened her torso, but it elongated her shapely thighs.

The eye-catching leopard print that covered Nicole’s sexy swimwear featured a base of various beige and brown shades that gave the pattern depth. The spots were black, and their varying sizes and shapes added an extra touch of realism to the print.

Nicole wore her glossy, light brown hair parted down the center and styled in soft, glamorous waves. She appeared to wear eye shadow in warm tones, and it looked like her eyelashes had been generously coated with mascara. She also appeared to rock a winged eye and a natural matte pink lip.

Nicole posed on a black scalloped chair in front of a white wall. In her first photo, it looked like she was on her knees with her legs slightly spread. The back of her right hand was resting on her cheek, and she had a pensive expression on her face.

In her second photo, both of Nicole’s arms were down at her sides. Her pillowy lips were slightly parted, and it looked like natural light from an unseen window was bathing her face to give it a warm, soft glow.

In her final shot, Nicole was sitting down. This made her hips look even more voluptuous. She was pictured reaching up to touch her neck with her right hand as the slightest suggestion of a flirty smile played on her plump pout.

The model’s photos racked up over 6,000 likes in the span of an hour. In the comments section of her post, a few of her many admirers described her as “absolutely breathtaking,” “gorgeous,” and “ethereal.”

Nicole’s lingerie photos are also popular with her fans. Her Instagram followers seemed to be equally enamored with alluring snapshots of the model rocking lacy pink lingerie.