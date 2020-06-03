WWE News: Kurt Angle Comments On Release From Company & Possibility Of In-Ring Return

Over the past few days, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has taken part in multiple interviews, including one where he admitted that he rejected an offer from his former employer to manage recent Friday Night SmackDown call-up Matt Riddle. In a more recent interview, the former Olympic gold medalist further expounded on the aforementioned topic but also talked in-depth about his release from WWE, as well as the chances of him returning to the ring for at least another match.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated‘s Justin Barrasso in an interview published on Tuesday afternoon, Angle revealed the reason why he chose not to manage Riddle, explaining that he didn’t accept WWE’s offer because he was focusing on his business, Physically Fit Nutrition, and wanted to ensure the company’s success before taking on any commitment. But with business improving in recent weeks, Angle suggested that he actually felt a bit relieved when WWE released him in April due to budget cuts brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was almost a blessing in disguise that WWE released me,” Angle told Barrasso. “The business started picking up orders, and we’re at a point where I really need to be here.”

Considering he had recently refereed Riddle’s NXT farewell match against Timothy Thatcher, rumors have been swirling regarding the possibility of Angle getting rehired by WWE, thus allowing him to return to his most recent role as a backstage producer. But when it comes to his most familiar role as an in-ring competitor, the former WWE Champion stressed that he absolutely cannot compete at the moment due to the various injuries he’s suffered throughout his lengthy pro wrestling career. He did, on the other hand, hint that it’s possible he could make some sort of in-ring comeback in the future.

“I’m working on my business, and I’ve been doing a lot of rehab on my body, trying to get myself back to where I’m able to live a healthy lifestyle. I’d been so banged up—my neck, my back, and my neck—but I’m making improvements,” Angle said.

“If I get to the point where I feel I can do it, then I’ll probably do it. But right now, I have to focus on my body.”

If Angle does return to the squared circle, it’s still unclear whether or not he will do so in WWE, considering he will have the option to join rival promotions such as All Elite Wrestling once his noncompete clause expires. As reported last month by Sportskeeda, Angle and former Monday Night Raw superstar Zack Ryder were named by AEW’s Sammy Guevara as two recently released WWE talents he would like the company to sign.