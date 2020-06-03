Farrah Abraham Rocks A Revealing Pink Bikini At The Beach In Malibu

The former 'Teen Mom' star didn't leave much to the imagination during her beach day.

Former Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham didn’t exactly leave much to the imagination when she hit the beach recently in a revealing bright pink bikini. The reality star proudly showed off her fit and toned body in her skimpy swimwear as she spent a day at the Malibu coast with her 11-year-old daughter Sophia and Rock of Love 2 star Frenchy Morgan.

The candid new photos, which can be seen via The Sun, showed the star as she walked along the sand and took a paddle in the ocean water.

Farrah flaunted plenty of skin as she soaked up the sun. She rocked a hot pink two-piece that plunged low at the chest to reveal plenty of her decolletage. It had thin strings that tied around the back of her neck and showed off plenty of her flat and toned torso.

The top had a cut-out in the center that was connected to to a silver ring. It featured another string that stretched down to the bottoms with another set of metallic misshapen rings that sat below her navel.

As for the bottoms, they were high-waisted to highlight her slim middle. Photos taken from the back showed that she revealed just as much of her bottom half in a thong.

Farrah — who recently caused a stir when she scooted around Los Angeles alongside her daughter in a tight green crop top and matching leggings while also wearing a mask and gloves — had her long hair down and curled. She tousled her locks as she walked barefoot along the sand.

As for Frenchy, she almost matched her fellow former Celebrity Big Brother star in a barely there pink bikini of her own.

Frenchy rocked a seriously skimpy two-piece that left almost nothing to the imagination. The top had only two seriously tiny pieces of material over her chest which she paired with tiny bottoms with a thick white band around her hips.

Farrah was snapped walking into the water with Frenchy, before the duo ran back out together with big smiles on their faces.

According to The Sun, the sunny beach day was in celebration of the ex-Teen Mom star’s birthday. She turned 29-years-old on May 31.

But this is far from the first time Farrah has been photographed in a skimpy bikini.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, she was previously snapped in a seriously tiny gold string bikini when she soaked up the sun during a luxury vacation to Burj Al Arab in Dubai. She shared that snap to Instagram with a pretty risque caption.