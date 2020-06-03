Tahlia Hall Sizzles On The Beach As She Shows Off Her Pert Booty In Thong Bikini: ‘Winter Sun’

Tahlia Hall wowed her 537,000 Instagram followers with a jaw-dropping photo on Wednesday, June 3. The Australian model looked incredibly sexy on the beach as she flaunted her bikini body in a minuscule light blue two-piece swimsuit from a brand called Gypsea Rose Swimwear.

In the update, Tahlia flaunted her toned backside to the camera. She laid on her front on the fine, white sand, enjoying the warm sunshine. She used her left hand to support her head, while her other hand rested on the ground. A script tattoo was seen on her right arm. The angle showed off her pert derriere, which delighted many viewers.

The bright sunlight perfectly illuminated Tahlia’s skin, highlighting every curve. The bright-colored swimwear made her tanned complexion pop.

While the front side of her bikini was not seen in the snap, she showed a glimpse of it on her Instagram story. The top, seemingly made of satin fabric, boasted teeny tiny triangle-style cups. It hardly covered her voluptuous breasts, but that fact didn’t bother the model. The plunging neckline showcased a generous amount of cleavage. Thin straps went over her neck, with another pair of straps tied around her back.

The thong featured a ruched design and a pretty low-cut waistline that highlighted her slim waist and flat stomach. The straps were securely tied on the sides of her slender hips.

Tahlia’s face wasn’t shown in the shot, as well as on her stories — making it unknown whether she had makeup on or not. She sported several accessories with her beach day look, including a dainty necklace and thin bangle. It seemed like she tied her blond tresses in a low ponytail with a few tendrils of hair framing her face.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote something about her sunbathing session. Despite the start of the winter season, it looked like Australia’s weather was still warm enough for laying under the sun.

In less than a day of being published, the post has earned more than 13,600 likes and upward of 200 comments. Many loyal fans dropped compliments for the post. Some admirers raved about her sheer display of skin. Countless others struggled with what to write and instead chimed in with emoji.

“Those are some adorable glutes. You are so hot!” one of her fans commented.

“Why does every photo of you cause waves of excitement?” added another social media follower.

“I believe what’s pictured here is a prime example of the Australian Winter full moon,” wrote a third admirer.

“Such a babe,” gushed a fourth Instagram user.