NBA Rumors: Tyler Herro Could Be ‘Younger, Cheaper Replacement’ For Bradley Beal In Wizards, Report Suggests

With recent rumors suggesting that Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal considered joining the Miami Heat before signing an extension with his current team, a new report hinted that there’s a chance the Heat could still acquire him, provided they offer one specific player who could replace his contributions someday — rookie shooting guard Tyler Herro.

In a list compiled on Tuesday by Bleacher Report‘s staff, featuring promising young players who could be used as trade bait for established stars, the outlet suggested that the Heat could go for a “legitimate difference-maker” like Beal if he gets placed on the trading block before the summer of 2021. But while the Heat have their share of youngsters, including Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn, who have contributed significantly this season, it was pointed out that such players “aren’t getting it done” as potential components of a trade package for a superstar player like Beal.

As center Bam Adebayo has stepped up this season as a first-time All-Star and a franchise cornerstone for Miami, Bleacher Report suggested that Herro would be the best player to send to Washington in a trade for Beal, considering how he’s only 20 years old and has a ceiling similar to that of the Wizards hotshot’s “current level.”

????‍♂️ @raf_tyler was a true #4thQHerro in this December matchup with the Utah Jazz! Don’t miss this #HEATrewind today at 3pm on @FOXSportsHEAT! pic.twitter.com/JkYbVabcOJ — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 5, 2020

“For Washington, Herro would be a younger, cheaper replacement for Beal who might spearhead the franchise’s next chapter,” the publication continued. “He’s already a quantity-plus-quality marksman—he’s the fourth qualified rookie to average two triples per game on 39-plus percent shooting—with the handles to free himself and the confidence to splash clutch shots.”

In addition to shooting at a well above average clip from three-point range, Herro has also produced solid statistics off the bench for the Heat. According to his Basketball-Reference page, the former University of Kentucky standout is currently averaging 12.9 points, four rebounds, and 1.9 assists despite starting just six out of the 47 games he has played so far. He is also shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 83.5 percent from the line.

Although the 26-year-old Beal could give the Heat a younger and higher-scoring No. 1 option on offense who could soon supplant Jimmy Butler in that role, Bleacher Report noted that there are only a few scenarios that could see Miami acquiring the two-time All-Star. Likewise, the publication stressed that the Heat might be reluctant to place Herro on the trading block at this point in his career. As such, any trade involving both shooting guards could potentially involve many other players from the two teams.